THE WHO: Breaking The Band To Air On Reelz This Sunday; Video Trailer

Reelz have released a trailer for The Who: Breaking The Band, set to air Sunday, May 16, at 8 and 11 PM. Watch below

Description: The Who sold over 100 million records in a career that spans over 50 years. As they were propelled to fame in the 1960’s they redefined youth culture with their aggressive antics on stage and off. With Pete Townshend’s genius, Roger Daltry’s voice and the drug fuelled capers of its unique rhythm section, Keith Moon and John Entwistle, The Who produced a stream of hits that made them household names worldwide. But with fame came conflict between Pete and Roger, as they tussled for control of the band. And with global superstardom came excess, which ended with Keith Moon’s tragic death in 1978. Somehow the remaining members managed to keep going, until they split in 1982. The Who have since reformed and the two remaining members, Pete and Roger, play on, and are still touring today.