THE WHO Manager BILL CURBISHLEY Launches Trinifold Sports Management

Legendary music manager Bill Curbishley has launched a new sports management agency called Trinifold Sports Management (TSM), reports Music Business Worldwide.

This new company, conceived by Curbishley and Golfing4Life founder, Jimmy Byers, says that it “will nurture and manage the sporting stars of tomorrow by supporting young athletes and providing sporting and life opportunities to create stars of the future”.

Curbishley’s expansion into sports follows other recent sports division launches from management firms like TaP and Milk & Honey.

Bill Curbishley has guided the career of rock legends The Who for the last 50 years, as well as managing Judas Priest, UB40, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page. Curbishley also produced iconic Mod film Quadrophenia and most recently The Railway Man.

Byers formerly ran the not-for-profit Golfing4Life (G4L), a philanthropic platform designed to nurture young talent by providing access to educational facilities to assist with time management along with tournament expenditure, High-Performance coaching, masterclasses with elite sportspeople and life education and perspective through their affiliation with the Teenage Cancer Trust.

