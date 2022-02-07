THE WHO - Who's Next 50th Anniversary Screenrints Available; Video

Iconic By Collectionzz celebrate rock legends, The Who, their new Who's Next 50th Anniversary screenprints. Watch a video below.

A message states: "Our Who's Next 50th Anniversary screenprints have arrived, and they are incredible! The printing job and choice of paper combined Barry Ament's style of the classic album cover make this a "masterpiece." Don't believe us, watch the video below on our Instagram page and then grab a set of prints (or one of them) because we don't have many left!"

Available in Gold Foil Edition, and Rainbow Foil Edition.