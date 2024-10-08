THE WIZARDS OF WINTER Feat. TRIXTER, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Members Announce New Live Album

The Wizards Of Winter are pleased to announce the coming availability of their new live album. Titled The Wizards Of Winter Live Volume 1 & Volume 2, the double CD contains music recorded live during the 2023 tour.

Scott Kelly, one of the ensembles co-founders states “While nothing replaces the raw energy of a live show, our new release truly is as close as we could get to the concert audio experience. It will provide approximately two hours of some of our best original music including the narration. All delivered "live" as performed by the world class musicians that wrote and arranged the compositions and storyline. It doesn’t contain any overlaid, prerecorded tracks to augment the sound. It is what an audience member can expect to hear at one of our shows.

"Really proud of everyone involved in the creation of our new Live album... from band, to crew, engineers. It was a total team effort to deliver this. It will start shipping in 2-3 weeks depending on production schedules. The cool thing is that it is truly is live with all of the associated minor imperfections. We just did some tweaking for running length etc. If you have the opportunity to catch any of the PBS presentations, most of this album comes from the sound tracks of that event."

While the official album release date will be November 1, as a special offer to their friends and fans, The Wizards Of Winter are offering free shipping on all pre-orders received by October 31. Shipments are scheduled to begin the last week of October.

Great set to prepare yourself for this year's upcoming Wizards Of Winter tour, relive your past Wizards concert experience, or just get in the Christmas mood! To purchase, go to the Store on the group's official website, here.

The Wizards Of Winter are an ensemble performing classical and progressive-influenced rock music woven throughout a theatrical holiday-themed show, performed in an intimate setting.

Each night on tour, the Wizards Of Winter evoke the spirit of Christmas, weaving a story entirely based on their latest full-length album, The Christmas Dream, along with fan favorites from their first two releases. Each Wizards Of Winter performance showcases soaring vocal harmonies, precision string instrumentation, outstanding guitar leads, powerful percussion and stunning keyboard work - taking the listener on a musical “sleigh ride”, covering many genres from pop to progressive rock. Previous tours have seen the Wizards Of Winter performing their brand of theatrical yuletide rock to tens of thousands of attendees and has grabbed the attention of mainstream media such as Entertainment Weekly and Yahoo Music.

While on their 2023 tour, they recorded a special for PBS / Song of the Mountains that captured one of their concert stops which will be aired nationwide this holiday season.

Band lineup on this release:

Scott Kelly - Keyboards

Sharon Kelly - Flute / Lead Vocals

Steve Brown (Trixter, Def Leppard) - Guitar

Fred Gorhau (Ted Poley) - Guitar

Greg Smith (Ted Nugent, Alice Cooper) - Bass

John O’Reilly (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rainbow) - Drums

Guy LeMonnier (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) - Lead Vocals

Manny Cabo (The Voice) - Lead Vocals

Alexis Smith - Lead Vocals / Auxiliary Keyboards

Tony Gaynor (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) - Narrator

Michelle Winters - Violin

Shawna Mehall - Choral Vocalist