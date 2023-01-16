THE ZACH WATERS BAND Releases Official Lyric Video For "Right Back At It"
California heavy rock band The Zach Waters Band (ZWB) has revealed the official lyric video for "Right Back At It", off of their freshly released album, Up & Running. The lyric video was directed by Aaron Newton, and produced by Teardrop Studios.
"'Up & Running' is centered around building something from the ground up, and the trials and tribulations of what It takes to be an authentic rock & roll band." - Zach Waters Band
Tracklisting:
"Looking To Play"
"Shakin' Hair & Hands"
"Word On The Street"
"Drinkin' Whiskey"
"Hole In The Road"
"I've Had Enough"
"Right Back At It"
"Self Made Man"
"Shakin' Hair & Hands" official music video:
"Word On The Street" official music video:
Catch ZWB live:
February
24 - Twin Pine Casino - Middletown, CA
25 - Twin Pine Casino - Middletown, CA
March
9 - Hotel Utah - San Francisco, CA
11 - The Canyon - Folsom, CA
17 - Whiskey Tip - Santa Rosa, CA
24 - Opera House - Roseville, CA
25 - G Street Wunderbar - Davis, CA
April
22 - Blue Lagoon - Santa Cruz, CA
May
13 - Green Room Social Club - Placerville, CA
June
17 - The Salty Seal - Monterey, CA