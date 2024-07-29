THEIGNS & THRALLS - New Album, The Keep & The Spire, Due In September; “The Grape And The Grain” Video Available Now

Theigns & Thralls, known for their distinctive blend of folk-metal and classic rock, announce the release of their new music video for “The Grape And The Grain”. This track is part of their forthcoming album called The Keep & The Spire, which showcases the band’s evolution with a heavier and darker tone, devoid of acoustic tracks.

Theigns & Thralls is the brainchild of Skyclad vocalist and songwriter Kevin Ridley, featuring Cruachan and Waylander band members.

Theigns & Thralls continue to push the boundaries of their sound, cementing their position in the global music scene. The new album not only reflects their artistic growth but also offers fans a deeper and more immersive experience.

“The Grape And The Grain” holds a special place in the album, inspired by a memorable night with the band Celtibeerian. Kevin Ridley, the band’s primary songwriter, drew from a personal anecdote involving his mother’s cautionary saying about mixing grape and grain. After a celebratory night involving Jack Daniel's and beers, this saying resonated with Ridley, sparking the creation of the song. This personal touch adds a reflective and thematic depth to the album.

Stream / download “The Grape And The Grain” here.

Theigns & Thralls will release their new album, The Keep & The Spire, on September 20, 2024 via Rockshots Records. Artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"Overture"

"A Single Beam"

"Fight And Lay Your Bones"

"The Battle Of Maldon"

"Aftermath"

"Pagan Song"

"The Harrowing"

"The Seeker"

"Now My Life Is Done"

"The Grape And The Grain"

"Interrogativa Cantilena"

"The Mermaid Tavern"

For further details, visit Theigns & Thralls on Facebook.