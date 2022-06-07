This Ad Sucks! PHIL COLLINS Classic Featured In New LG Commercial

LG has released a new commercial in support of their new CordZero™ All-In-One model. The ad, soundtracked to Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight" - the 1981 debut solo single from the Genesis drummer, can be viewed below.

"Introducing the first stick vacuum that charges, stores tools and automatically empties the dust bin- all in one sleek docking station. The CordZero™ All-In-One Tower™ not only tackles tough jobs, it makes the job easier thanks to the powerful tower that empties your dust bin after every use."

"In The Air Tonight" was the lead single from Phil's debut solo album, Face Value, released in February, 1981. The album has gone on to sell 12,000,000 copies worldwide.