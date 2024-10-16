THIS WILD DARKNESS Feat. SKID ROW, SMASHING PUMPKINS Members Release Visualizer Video For "The Wild Darkness" Single

Supercollab rock outfit, This Wild Darkness, recently released "The Wild Darkness", the sophomore single from their upcoming five-song concept EP, The Notorious Memphis Rains, set for release on October 25. A limited-edition vinyl version will also be available.

Stream the track here, and watch a new visualizer below.

Featuring Skid Row’s Scotti Hill, best known for his heavy metal skills, he swaps shredding for slide guitar on “The Wild Darkness,” delivering a haunting melody that echoes the feel of a classic Western film. The track places the concept project’s main character, Memphis Rains, at a pivotal crossroads. Lead singer Tommy Mars uses his powerful vocals to express the inner thoughts of Memphis through his decision of which road to take. Skilled guitars fly across the melodies, with soft acoustics juxtaposing the crisp electrics.

“I couldn't have been more flattered when Tommy asked me to contribute to this record and project,” Hill shares. “It’s been so much fun!”

United in a moment of musical brilliance, members of this supercollab rock outfit, This Wild Darkness, led by musical alchemist Tommy Marz, is a collective born from the pure joy of creation, where legendary musicians from diverse backgrounds converge to craft something poignant and dynamic. With a lineup boasting Arion Salazar (Third Eye Blind), Chuck Bartels (Sturgill Simpson), Jack Hues (Wang Chung), Jeff Schroeder (The Smashing Pumpkins), Scotti Hill (Skid Row), And Slim Gambill (Lady A), the group has harnessed their vast experiences to produce a powerful and evocative EP.

The EP’s lead single, “Dawn Rider”, debuted on September 18, offering a first look into the story of Memphis Rains. The track features a stunning guitar solo from longtime Smashing Pumpkins guitarist (2007–2023) Jeff Schroeder.

“Dawn Rider represents the ride and realization of Memphis’s actions and mistakes. This is him trying to make a run for it but uncertain that he’ll be able to escape,” Mars explains.

The project’s title hints at the profound themes explored within the collection, drawing inspiration from the historic tragedies of Memphis, TN, and West Memphis, AR. The assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the death of Elvis Presley, and the haunting story of the West Memphis Three served as a foundation for Marz as he crafted the character “Memphis Rains,” symbolizing the collective sorrow of these events.

“The entirety of this project is a concept based on searching for something that you want and being willing to do whatever it takes to get it,” says Marz, who also produced the album. “It also explores the consequences of those actions that may not be clear when you are in pursuit.”

Beginning at a charity show, “For The Crew, ” benefitting Sweet Relief Musicians Fund in 2021, Schroeder, Hill, and Marz ended the evening with a rousing jam of “Cold Gin” by KISS. This event, which raised over $15,000 for out-of-work road crew members affected by the pandemic, also highlighted collaboration between Schroeder and Salazar, as well as Hues and Marz. These moments laid the foundation for a group that would reunite and create together over the years. Marz and Schroeder have since collaborated on several tracks, charting four times on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Mainstream Radio Airplay and Digital Sales charts.

“Tommy made it easy to be relaxed and creative,” says Bartels as he reflects on the collaborative process. “I felt like nothing was off the table, part-wise.” Nashville-based guitarist Slim Gambill, known for his work with country group Lady A shouts: “Finally! I get a rock track sent to me where I get to take the gloves off!”

Pre-order the EP here.

The Notorious Memphis Rains tracklisting:

"The Wild Darkness"

"Dawn Rider"

"Phantom Moon"

"Night Drive Rx"

"The Wild Darkness (Reprise)"

"The Wild Darkness" visualizer:

"Dawn Rider" visualizer: