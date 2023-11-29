THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Guitar Cover Of IRON MAIDEN's "Prowler"; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, in which he performs Iron Maiden's "Prowler", lifted from the band's 1980 self-titled debut.

Says Thomas: "'Prowler' is on the first self-titled Iron Maiden album with Paul Di'Anno on vocals and Dennis Stratton on guitar, however it was later redone with Bruce Dickinson on vocals (Prowler '88) and performed with the current lineup live in Ullevi (Sweden) and more. Metallica also played an Iron Maiden cover of 'Prowler'."