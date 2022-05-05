THUNDERCHIEF Featuring ERIK LARSON Of ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Cover "Night Songs" By CINDERELLA

Thunderchief is a misanthropic sludge metal duo based in Richmond, Virginia featuring former Alabama Thunderpussy guitarist Erik Larson, who plays drums in this band, alongside vocalist / guitarist Rik Surly. 

The pair have just released a cover of the title track to Cinderella's debut album from 1986, Night Songs, which can be heard below.  

Compare with Cinderella's original version:

Catch Thunderchief live at the following shows:

May 
13 - Westside Bowl - Youngstown, OH
14 - Remedy - Pittsburgh, PA

(Photo by Sasha Sakiewicz)

 



