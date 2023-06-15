THY CATAFALQUE Offers Advanced Stream Of Alföld Album, Out Friday

Hungarian avant-garde metal act, Thy Catafalque, will release the new album Alföld, tomorrow, Friday, June 16, via Season Of Mist. Listen to the full album below.

Meaning “The Earth,” Alföld is grounded in the project’s heavy beginnings. While the record takes a cue from Thy Catafalque’s early days, mastermind Tamás Kátai’s modern progressive instincts shine through, elevating the record beyond the realm of metal as-you-know-it and once again creating a cutting-edge sound that’s far ahead of its time.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"A csend hegyei"

"Testen túl"

"A földdel egyenlo"

"Alföld"

"Folyondár"

"Csillagot görgeto"

"A felkelo hold országa"

"Szíriusz"

"Néma vermek"

Album stream:

“A Csend Hegyei” video:

“Néma Vermek” video:

(Photo - Orsolya Karancz)