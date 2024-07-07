THY WILL BE DONE Release New Single "Join, Or Die"

Thy Will Be Done has unleashed an aggressive new song, "Join, Or Die", available now on all streaming platforms. Check it out below:

Speaking exclusively to BraveWords scribe Aaron Small, Thy Will Be Done vocalist J. Costa dissects "Join, Or Die":

"This song was first drafted four to five years ago, with it really coming into its own recently. We are a very independent, center-based band. We just want the best for everyone, wherever they are on life’s journey, and believe everyone is on the level.

As someone who typically avoids diving into socio-political discourse, except with a select group of thoughtful and open-minded individuals in my life, I feel compelled to express some frustrations, drawing from my passion for metal and my experiences growing up in the '80s and '90s. The recent political debate has left many of us deeply disheartened. It seems to have devolved into a profit-driven spectacle where both sides of the political spectrum vie for attention.

There's a pervasive sense of corporate influence in our politics that concerns me deeply. The spectacle often distracts from the genuine needs of our nation's citizens. The erosion of checks and balances is particularly troubling; it's akin to removing guardrails on a hazardous mountain pass, inviting dangerous maneuvers and risking catastrophic failures. This undermines the core principles that uphold democracy and ensure accountable governance.

This song challenges people with different beliefs and opinions to work collaboratively as we have all been fed propaganda to fear or hate each other, in my opinion; amidst more bread and circuses. We the people need to look out for each other, work together, and protect each other's personal freedoms and liberties. When we know better, let’s do better.

It’s crucial to remember that every day, we exercise our influence through our choices, including how and where we spend our money.

Like the previous two, newest singles ("Encore Abomination" and "Prelude To Apostasy"), this one was also engineered by our guitarist Kurt Fraunfelter, and mixed by both Kurt and our lead guitarist, Chris Robinson. Mastering was again handled by George Richter at Edestus Audio. Another independent release on our Eye.On Lion Recordings with KMG Distribution handling the world-wide distribution. We haven’t announced the new album yet, but it’s imminent."

Thy Will Be Done recently supported Dead To Fall in Brooklyn, NY in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of their Villainy & Virtue album, and were recently announced as part of the second wave of artists on the 10th Annual RPM Fest in Massachusetts along with Misery Index, Prong, Jasta, Bongzilla and others. Upcoming Thy Will Be Done appearances are as follows:

July

12 - New World Tavern - Plymouth, MA

August

31 - RPM Fest - Montague, MA

For further details, visit Thy Will Be Done on Facebook.