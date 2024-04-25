TIM PIERCE Tells The Story Of How He Ended Up Playing Guitar For BON JOVI's Debut Single "Runaway" (Video)

In the clip below, veteran session guitarist Tim Pierce tells the story of how he ended up recording guitars for Bon Jovi's first ever single, "Runaway", officially released in 1984.

"Runaway" was originally recorded in 1982 for the "Power Station Demos" at the beginning of Jon Bon Jovi's career, featuring the vocalist backed by session musicians. The song became a surprise hit in 1983 on WAPP-FM (now WKTU), leading to the formation of the first proper line-up of Bon Jovi for a short tour. Bon Jovi's self-titled debut album was released in January 1984 and featured the band's classic line-up of Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora (guitar), Dave Bryan (keyboards), Alec John Such (bass) and Tico Torres (drums).

Pierce has worked with other artists including Joe Cocker, Crowded House, Goo Goo Dolls, Michael Jackson, Roger Waters, Alice Cooper, Phil Collins and more.