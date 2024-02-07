TOBY KEITH And SAMMY HAGAR Perform At Late Country Legend's 160-Acre Ranch; Video

Country music legend Toby Keith, who twice won the Academy Of Country Music's "Entertainer Of The Year" award, passed away Monday (February 5) at 62. Keith, who had stomach cancer, died peacefully surrounded by his family.

AXS TV has shared the video below, in which Sammy Hagar joins Toby at his ranch and the two perform, "Rum Is The Reason". Then they talk music and check out the town where Toby lived in Oklahoma.