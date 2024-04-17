Today In Metal History 🤘 April 17th, 2024 🤘OPETH, MOTÖRHEAD, MOUNTAIN, ANNIHILATOR, TOOL, WARRIOR SOUL

April 17, 2024, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Felix A. Pappalardi Jr. (MOUNTAIN) - December 30th, 1939 – April 17th, 1983 (aged 43)
MOUNTAIN bassist Felix Pappalardi was shot dead by his wife Gail Collins in 1983 at their East Side Manhattan apartment. Pappalardi was said to be the fourth member of CREAM having produced Disraeli Gears, Wheels Of Fire and Goodbye.

R.I.P. Mats Olausson (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, KAMELOT, ARK): April 17th, 1961 - February 19th, 2015 (aged 54)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th  
Maynard James Keenan (TOOL) - April 17th, 1964

Happy 50th  
Lars Mikael Åkerfeldt (OPETH) - April 17th, 1974

Happy 39th  
Heidi Shepherd (BUTCHER BABIES) - April 17th, 1985 


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th
TEN YEARS AFTER’s Cricklewood Green - April 17th, 1970

Happy 42nd 
MOTÖRHEAD's Iron Fist - April 17th, 1982

Happy 35th  
ANNIHILATOR’s Alice In Hell - April 17th, 1989

Happy 34th
WARRIOR SOUL’s Last Decade Dead Century - April 17th, 1990

Happy 24th  
BORKNAGAR’s Quintessence - April 17th, 2000

Happy 18th  
DIO’s Holy Diver – Live - April 17th 2006

Happy 17th  
SIX FEET UNDER's Commandment - April 17th, 2007

Happy 15th  
DEATH ANGEL's Sonic German Beatdown - Live In Germany - April 17th, 2009
DISBELIEF's Protected Hell - April 17th, 2009
ENDSTILLE's Verführer - April 17th, 2009
MAROON's Order - April 17th, 2009

Happy 9th  
APOCALYPTICA’s Shadowmaker - April 17th, 2015
KISKE/SOMERVILLE’s City Of Heroes - April 17th, 2015
IMPELLITTERI’s Venom - April 17th, 2015

Happy 4th  
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Verminous – April 17th, 2020
DANZIG - Danzig Sings Elvis - April 17th, 2020
ABORTED - La Grande Mascarade - April 17th, 2020
ABYSMAL DAWN - Phylogenesis - April 17th, 2020
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER - Verminous - April 17th, 2020
CADAVER - D.G.A.F. (EP) - April 17th, 2020
KHEMMIS - Doomed Heavy Metal - April 17th, 2020
MYRATH - Live in Carthage (live album) - April 17th, 2020
ORANSSI PAZUZU - Mestarin Kynsi - April 17th, 2020
TURMION KATILOT - Global Warning - April 17th, 2020



KELEVRA - "The Distance"

