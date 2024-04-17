Today In Metal History 🤘 April 17th, 2024 🤘OPETH, MOTÖRHEAD, MOUNTAIN, ANNIHILATOR, TOOL, WARRIOR SOUL

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Felix A. Pappalardi Jr. (MOUNTAIN) - December 30th, 1939 – April 17th, 1983 (aged 43)

MOUNTAIN bassist Felix Pappalardi was shot dead by his wife Gail Collins in 1983 at their East Side Manhattan apartment. Pappalardi was said to be the fourth member of CREAM having produced Disraeli Gears, Wheels Of Fire and Goodbye.





R.I.P. Mats Olausson (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, KAMELOT, ARK): April 17th, 1961 - February 19th, 2015 (aged 54)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th

Maynard James Keenan (TOOL) - April 17th, 1964





Happy 50th

Lars Mikael Åkerfeldt (OPETH) - April 17th, 1974





Happy 39th

Heidi Shepherd (BUTCHER BABIES) - April 17th, 1985







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th

TEN YEARS AFTER’s Cricklewood Green - April 17th, 1970

Happy 42nd

MOTÖRHEAD's Iron Fist - April 17th, 1982





Happy 35th

ANNIHILATOR’s Alice In Hell - April 17th, 1989





Happy 34th

WARRIOR SOUL’s Last Decade Dead Century - April 17th, 1990





Happy 24th

BORKNAGAR’s Quintessence - April 17th, 2000

Happy 18th

DIO’s Holy Diver – Live - April 17th 2006

Happy 17th

SIX FEET UNDER's Commandment - April 17th, 2007

Happy 15th

DEATH ANGEL's Sonic German Beatdown - Live In Germany - April 17th, 2009

DISBELIEF's Protected Hell - April 17th, 2009

ENDSTILLE's Verführer - April 17th, 2009

MAROON's Order - April 17th, 2009

Happy 9th

APOCALYPTICA’s Shadowmaker - April 17th, 2015

KISKE/SOMERVILLE’s City Of Heroes - April 17th, 2015

IMPELLITTERI’s Venom - April 17th, 2015

Happy 4th

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Verminous – April 17th, 2020

DANZIG - Danzig Sings Elvis - April 17th, 2020

ABORTED - La Grande Mascarade - April 17th, 2020

ABYSMAL DAWN - Phylogenesis - April 17th, 2020

CADAVER - D.G.A.F. (EP) - April 17th, 2020

KHEMMIS - Doomed Heavy Metal - April 17th, 2020

MYRATH - Live in Carthage (live album) - April 17th, 2020

ORANSSI PAZUZU - Mestarin Kynsi - April 17th, 2020

TURMION KATILOT - Global Warning - April 17th, 2020



