Today In Metal History 🤘 April 21st, 2022 🤘 MARSHA ZAZULA, ACCEPT, IGGY POP, TESTAMENT, OBITUARY, CANNIBAL CORPSE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Marsha Zazula (Megaforce Records co-founder) – April 21st, 1952 – January 10th, 2021





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th

IGGY POP (real name James Osterberg Jr.; THE STOOGES) - April 21st, 1947





Happy

Oni Logan (LYNCH MOB) - April 21st

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 36th

ACCEPT's Russian Roulette - April 21, 1986

JOURNEY’s Raised on Radio - April 21, 1986

Happy 35th

TESTAMENT's The Legacy - April 21st, 1987



Happy 33rd

X JAPAN's Blue Blood - April 21st, 1989

Happy 30th

OBITUARY’s The End Complete - April 21st, 1992

SLAUGHTER’s The Wild Life - April 21st, 1992





Happy 28th

VARGA's Prototype April 21st, 1994

Happy 25th

DARK TRANQUILLITY’s The Mind's I - April 21st, 1997

Happy 24th

CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Gallery Of Suicide - April 21st, 1998

JIMMY PAGE / ROBERT PLANT’s Walking Into Clarksdale - April 21st, 1998

SOULFLY's Soulfly - April 21st, 1998





Happy 17th

EPICA’s Consign To Oblivion - April 21st, 2005

Happy 16th

SCAR SYMMETRY's Pitch Black Progress - April 21st, 2006

Happy 14th

GRAVE's Dominion VIII - April 21st, 2008

Happy 13th

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Skullage - April 21st, 2009

BLOODBOUND's Tabula Rasa - April 21st, 2009

CHIMAIRA's The Infection - April 21st, 2009

DÅÅTH's The Concealers - April 21st, 2009

Happy 8th

AUTOPSY’s Tourniquets, Hacksaws & Graves – April 21st, 2014

Happy 7th

BILL WARD’s Accountable Beasts – April 21st, 2015

TRIBULATION’s The Children Of The Night – April 21st, 2015



Happy 5th

AXEL RUDI PELL's The Ballads V (compilation album) - April 21st, 2017

CRAZY LIXX's Ruff Justice - April 21st, 2017

DISBELIEF's The Symbol of Death - April 21st, 2017

GHOST BATH's Starmourner - April 21st, 2017

HEIRESS' Restless Aim - April 21st, 2017

INCUBUS' 8 - April 21st, 2017

JOTNAR's Connected/Condemned - April 21st, 2017

LABYRINTH's Architecture of a God - April 21st, 2017

NOTHING LEFT's Destroy and Rebuild (EP) - April 21st, 2017

UNEVEN STRUCTURE's La Partition - April 21st, 2017

WHILE SHE SLEEPS' You Are We - April 21st, 2017

WITH OUR ARMS TO THE SUN's Orenda - April 21st, 2017

YOUR CHANCE TO DIE's Ex Nihilo - April 21st, 2017