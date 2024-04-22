Today In Metal History 🤘 April 22nd, 2024 🤘ANVIL, VENOM, MORBID ANGEL, VICIOUS RUMORS, STRATOVARIUS, FATES WARNING, OPETH
April 22, 2024, 34 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Carl Spencer Albert (VICIOUS RUMORS): May 13th, 1962 - April 22nd, 1995 (aged 32)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 74th
PETER FRAMPTON - April 22nd, 1950
Happy 63rd
Jeff "Mantas" Dunn (VENOM / VENOM INC.) - April 22nd, 1961
Happy 66(6)th
Robb Reiner (ANVIL) - April 22nd, 1958
Happy 59th
David Justin Vincent (I AM MORBID, MORBID ANGEL) - April 22nd, 1965
Happy 50th
Atle Wiig (TWIN OBSCENITY) – April 22nd, 1974
Happy 49th
Knut Naesje (TWIN OBSCENITY) – April 22nd, 1975
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 39th
ANVIL's Backwaxed - April 22nd, 1985
Happy 28th
STRATOVARIUS’ Episode – April 22nd, 1996
Happy 27th
FATES WARNING’s A Pleasant Shade Of Gray - April 22nd, 1997
Happy 21st
OPETH’s Damnation - April 22nd, 2003
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's The Blessed Hellride - April 22nd, 2003
Happy 16th
DOMINICI's O3: A Trilogy, Part Three - April 22nd, 2008
Happy 15th
NATIONAL NAPALM SYNDICATE's Devolution Of Species - April 22nd, 2009
Happy 13th
LEAVES’ EYES’ Meredead – April 22nd, 2011
KRYPTERIA’s All Beauty Must Die – April 22nd, 2011
MIDNATTSOL’s The Metamorphosis Melody – April 22nd, 2011
WHILE HEAVEN WEPT’s Fear Of Infinity – April 22nd, 2011
Happy 11th
HACRIDE’s Back To Where You’ve Never Been – April 22nd, 2013
Happy 10th
JOE SATRIANI’s The Complete Studio Recordings – April 22nd, 2014
SEBASTIAN BACH’s Give ‘Em Hell – April 22nd, 2014
WINGER’s Better Days Comin’ – April 22nd, 2014
Happy 8th
ABORTED's Retrogore - April 22nd, 2016
DARKNESS DIVIDED's Darkness Divided - April 22nd, 2016
DIAMOND HEAD's Diamond Head - April 22nd, 2016
ETHS' Ankaa - April 22nd, 2016
THE FORESHADOWING's Seven Heads Ten Horns - April 22nd, 2016
INCITE's Oppression - April 22nd, 2016
OCTOBER TIDE's Winged Waltz - April 22nd, 2016
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION's Dark Side of Black - April 22nd, 2016
THIS ENDING's Garden of Death - April 22nd, 2016
Happy 2nd
ARCHGOAT’s - All Christianity Ends - April 22nd, 2022
CALIBAN’s - Dystopia - April 22nd, 2022
DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s - Wilde Kinder - April 22nd, 2022
OMNIUM GATHERUM’s King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - April 22nd, 2022
MÄRVEL’s Graces Came with Malice - April 22nd, 2022
MISERATION’s Black Miracles and Dark Wonders - April 22nd, 2022
NORTHLANE’s Obsidian - April 22nd, 2022
OCEAN GROVE’s Up in the Air Forever - April 22nd, 2022
PRIMUS’s Conspiranoid - April 22nd, 2022
SKULL FIST’s Paid in Full - April 22nd, 2022
SOMALI YACHT CLUB’s The Space - April 22nd, 2022
SPECKMANN PROJECT’s Fiends of Emptiness - April 22nd, 2022
UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER’s My Way - April 22nd, 2022