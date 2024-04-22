Today In Metal History 🤘 April 22nd, 2024 🤘ANVIL, VENOM, MORBID ANGEL, VICIOUS RUMORS, STRATOVARIUS, FATES WARNING, OPETH

April 22, 2024, 34 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Carl Spencer Albert (VICIOUS RUMORS): May 13th, 1962 - April 22nd, 1995 (aged 32)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th 
PETER FRAMPTON - April 22nd, 1950
 

Happy 63rd
Jeff "Mantas" Dunn (VENOM / VENOM INC.)  - April 22nd, 1961

Happy 66(6)th  
Robb Reiner (ANVIL) - April 22nd, 1958

Happy 59th  
David Justin Vincent (I AM MORBID, MORBID ANGEL) - April 22nd, 1965

Happy 50th  
Atle Wiig (TWIN OBSCENITY) – April 22nd, 1974

Happy 49th  
Knut Naesje (TWIN OBSCENITY) – April 22nd, 1975


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 39th  
ANVIL's Backwaxed - April 22nd, 1985

Happy 28th  
STRATOVARIUS’ Episode – April 22nd, 1996
 

Happy 27th  
FATES WARNING’s A Pleasant Shade Of Gray - April 22nd, 1997

Happy 21st  
OPETH’s Damnation - April 22nd, 2003
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's The Blessed Hellride - April 22nd, 2003

Happy 16th  
DOMINICI's O3: A Trilogy, Part Three - April 22nd, 2008

Happy 15th  
NATIONAL NAPALM SYNDICATE's Devolution Of Species - April 22nd, 2009

Happy 13th  
LEAVES’ EYES’ Meredead – April 22nd, 2011
KRYPTERIA’s All Beauty Must Die – April 22nd, 2011
MIDNATTSOL’s The Metamorphosis Melody – April 22nd, 2011
WHILE HEAVEN WEPT’s Fear Of Infinity – April 22nd, 2011

Happy 11th 
HACRIDE’s Back To Where You’ve Never Been – April 22nd, 2013

Happy 10th  
JOE SATRIANI’s The Complete Studio Recordings – April 22nd, 2014
SEBASTIAN BACH’s Give ‘Em Hell – April 22nd, 2014
WINGER’s Better Days Comin’ – April 22nd, 2014

Happy 8th
ABORTED's Retrogore - April 22nd, 2016
DARKNESS DIVIDED's Darkness Divided - April 22nd, 2016
DIAMOND HEAD's Diamond Head - April 22nd, 2016
ETHS' Ankaa - April 22nd, 2016
THE FORESHADOWING's Seven Heads Ten Horns - April 22nd, 2016
INCITE's Oppression - April 22nd, 2016
OCTOBER TIDE's Winged Waltz - April 22nd, 2016
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION's Dark Side of Black - April 22nd, 2016

THIS ENDING's Garden of Death - April 22nd, 2016

Happy 2nd
ARCHGOAT’s - All Christianity Ends - April 22nd, 2022
CALIBAN’s - Dystopia - April 22nd, 2022
DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s - Wilde Kinder - April 22nd, 2022
OMNIUM GATHERUM’s King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - April 22nd, 2022
MÄRVEL’s Graces Came with Malice - April 22nd, 2022
MISERATION’s Black Miracles and Dark Wonders - April 22nd, 2022
NORTHLANE’s Obsidian - April 22nd, 2022
OCEAN GROVE’s Up in the Air Forever - April 22nd, 2022
PRIMUS’s Conspiranoid - April 22nd, 2022
SKULL FIST’s Paid in Full - April 22nd, 2022
SOMALI YACHT CLUB’s The Space - April 22nd, 2022
SPECKMANN PROJECT’s Fiends of Emptiness - April 22nd, 2022
UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER’s My Way - April 22nd, 2022

 



