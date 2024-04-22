Today In Metal History 🤘 April 22nd, 2024 🤘ANVIL, VENOM, MORBID ANGEL, VICIOUS RUMORS, STRATOVARIUS, FATES WARNING, OPETH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Carl Spencer Albert (VICIOUS RUMORS): May 13th, 1962 - April 22nd, 1995 (aged 32)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

PETER FRAMPTON - April 22nd, 1950



Happy 63rd

Jeff "Mantas" Dunn (VENOM / VENOM INC.) - April 22nd, 1961





Happy 66(6)th

Robb Reiner (ANVIL) - April 22nd, 1958





Happy 59th

David Justin Vincent (I AM MORBID, MORBID ANGEL) - April 22nd, 1965





Happy 50th

Atle Wiig (TWIN OBSCENITY) – April 22nd, 1974

Happy 49th

Knut Naesje (TWIN OBSCENITY) – April 22nd, 1975



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 39th

ANVIL's Backwaxed - April 22nd, 1985

Happy 28th

STRATOVARIUS’ Episode – April 22nd, 1996



Happy 27th

FATES WARNING’s A Pleasant Shade Of Gray - April 22nd, 1997





Happy 21st

OPETH’s Damnation - April 22nd, 2003

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's The Blessed Hellride - April 22nd, 2003



Happy 16th

DOMINICI's O3: A Trilogy, Part Three - April 22nd, 2008

Happy 15th

NATIONAL NAPALM SYNDICATE's Devolution Of Species - April 22nd, 2009

Happy 13th

LEAVES’ EYES’ Meredead – April 22nd, 2011

KRYPTERIA’s All Beauty Must Die – April 22nd, 2011

MIDNATTSOL’s The Metamorphosis Melody – April 22nd, 2011

WHILE HEAVEN WEPT’s Fear Of Infinity – April 22nd, 2011

Happy 11th

HACRIDE’s Back To Where You’ve Never Been – April 22nd, 2013

Happy 10th

JOE SATRIANI’s The Complete Studio Recordings – April 22nd, 2014

SEBASTIAN BACH’s Give ‘Em Hell – April 22nd, 2014

WINGER’s Better Days Comin’ – April 22nd, 2014

Happy 8th

ABORTED's Retrogore - April 22nd, 2016

DARKNESS DIVIDED's Darkness Divided - April 22nd, 2016

DIAMOND HEAD's Diamond Head - April 22nd, 2016

ETHS' Ankaa - April 22nd, 2016

THE FORESHADOWING's Seven Heads Ten Horns - April 22nd, 2016

INCITE's Oppression - April 22nd, 2016

OCTOBER TIDE's Winged Waltz - April 22nd, 2016

TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION's Dark Side of Black - April 22nd, 2016



THIS ENDING's Garden of Death - April 22nd, 2016



Happy 2nd

ARCHGOAT’s - All Christianity Ends - April 22nd, 2022

CALIBAN’s - Dystopia - April 22nd, 2022

DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s - Wilde Kinder - April 22nd, 2022

OMNIUM GATHERUM’s King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - April 22nd, 2022

MÄRVEL’s Graces Came with Malice - April 22nd, 2022

MISERATION’s Black Miracles and Dark Wonders - April 22nd, 2022

NORTHLANE’s Obsidian - April 22nd, 2022

OCEAN GROVE’s Up in the Air Forever - April 22nd, 2022

PRIMUS’s Conspiranoid - April 22nd, 2022

SKULL FIST’s Paid in Full - April 22nd, 2022

SOMALI YACHT CLUB’s The Space - April 22nd, 2022

SPECKMANN PROJECT’s Fiends of Emptiness - April 22nd, 2022

UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER’s My Way - April 22nd, 2022



