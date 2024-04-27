Today In Metal History 🤘 April 27th, 2024 🤘 ACE FREHLEY, FREHLEY’S COMET, ARCH ENEMY, VINCE NEIL, IMMORTAL
April 27, 2024, 52 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Dag Stokke (TNT): April 1st, 1967 – April 27th, 2011 (aged 44)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
ACE FREHLEY (KISS) - April 27th, 1951
Happy 55th
Mattias Bernhardsson (NOCTURNAL RITES) - April 27th, 1969
Happy 51st
Charles Petter Andreason (Sharlee D’Angelo) (ARCH ENEMY, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS) - April 27th, 1973
Happy 40th
Tara McLeod (KITTIE) - April 27th, 1984
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 37th
FREHLEY’S COMET's Frehley’s Comet - April 27th, 1987
SLADE’s You Boyz Make Big Noize - April 27th, 1987
Happy 31st
VINCE NEIL's Exposed - April 27th, 1993
PORNO FOR PYROS’ Porno For Pyros - April 27th, 1993
Happy 24th
IMMORTAL's Damned In Black - April 27th, 2000
Happy 20th
BLACK SABBATH’s Black Box: The Complete Original Black Sabbath 1970–1978 - April 27th, 2004
Happy 17th Birthday
INVERACITY's Extermination Of Millions - April 27th, 2007
Happy 15th Birthday
OSI's Blood - April 27th, 2009
BLOOD TSUNAMI's Grand Feast For Vultures - April 27th, 2009
NADJA's When I See The Sun Always Shines On TV - April 27th, 2009
Happy 14th Birthday
DROWNING POOL’s Drowning Pool – April 27th, 2010
MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT’s The Violence Beneath – April 27th, 2010
TWILIGHT’s Monument To Time End – April 27th, 2010
Happy 13th
POISONBLACK’s Drive - April 27th, 2011
ULVER’s Wars Of The Roses - April 27th, 2011
Happy 12th Birthday
HUNTRESS’ Spell Eater - April 27th, 2012
MOONSPELL’s Alpha Noir / Omega White - April 27th, 2012
SAINT VITUS’ Lillie: F-65 - April 27th, 2012
AT VANCE’s Facing Your Enemy – April 27th, 2012
BEFORE THE DAWN’s Rise Of The Phoenix – April 27th, 2012
CATAMENIA’s The Rewritten Chapters – April 27th, 2012
CRYSTAL VIPER’s Crimen Excepta – April 27th, 2012
Happy 9th
RAVEN’s ExtermiNation – April 27th, 2015
Happy 6th
LEE AARON's Diamond Baby Blues - April 27th, 2018
ANTHRAX's Kings Among Scotland (DVD) - April 27th, 2018
THE ARMED's Only Love - April 27th, 2018
AURA NOIR's Aura Noire - April 27th, 2018
BLITZKRIEG's Judge Not - April 27th, 2018
BLOOD TSUNAMI's Grave Condition - April 27th, 2018
CRUACHAN's Nine Years of Blood - April 27th, 2018
GODSMACK's When Legends Rise - April 27th, 2018
INGESTED's The Level Above Human - April 27th, 2018
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS' Prevail II - April 27th, 2018
POWER TRIP's Opening Fire: 2008–2014 (compilation album) - April 27th, 2018
RIOT V's Armor of Light - April 27th, 2018
SKINDRED's Big Tings - April 27th, 2018
TOMORROW'S EVE's Mirror of Creation III – Project Ikaros - April 27th, 2018