Today In Metal History 🤘 April 30th, 2023 🤘 AC/DC, THIN LIZZY, MC5, NAZARETH, KEEL, DISSECTION

April 30, 2023, 46 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities sepultura mc5 nazareth thin lizzy cheap trick keel dissection

Today In Metal History 🤘 April 30th, 2023 🤘 AC/DC, THIN LIZZY, MC5, NAZARETH, KEEL, DISSECTION

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. drummer Darrell Sweet (NAZARETH) - May 16th, 1947 – April 30th, 1999
Darrell Sweet died aged 51, after suffering a fatal heart attack before a show at at Indiana's New Albany Amphitheater.


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 55th  
Paulo Xisto Pinto, Jr. (SEPULTURA) - April 30th, 1968

Happy 75th  
Wayne Kramer (MC5) - April 30th, 1948

Happy 43rd  
Ville Friman (INSOMNIUM) - April 30th 1980


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd  
THIN LIZZY's Thin Lizzy - April 30th, 1971
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS’ The Doobie Brothers - April 30, 1971

Happy 47th  
AC/DC’s High Voltage – April 30th, 1976 (Australian release first)

Happy 41st  
CHEAP TRICK's One On One - April 30th, 1982

Happy 37th  
KEEL's The Final Frontier - April 30th, 1986

Happy 17th  
DISSECTION's Reinkaos - April 30th, 2006
DISSECTION's third and final album, Reinkaos, was released 15 years ago today in Europe (April 30th, 2006)! Sadly, leader Jon Nödtveidt was found dead in his apartment that following August 13th. He was only 31.

Happy 16th 
Birthday DETONATION’s Emission Phase – April 30th, 2007

Happy 15th  
MOONSORROW's Tulimyrsky - April 30th, 2008

Happy 13th  
LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s The Grandiose Nowhere - April 30th, 2010
RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s The Frozen Tears Of Angels - April 30th, 2010
SALTATIO MORTIS’ Manufactum II – April 30th, 2010

Happy 11th 
Birthday ANGELUS APATRIDA’s The Call – April 30th, 2012

Happy 10th  
ARSIS’ Unwelcome - April 30th, 2013
AMORPHIS’ Circle – April 30th, 2013
CAULDRON’s Tomorrow’s Lost (American Version) – April 30th, 2013
ALTAR OF PLAGUES’ Teethed Glory And Injury – April 30th, 2013
HYBRID’s Angst – April 30th, 2013

Happy 2nd
AXEWITCH's Out Of The Ashes Into The Fire - April 30, 2021
ELECTRIC BOYS' Ups!de Down - April 30, 2021
EVILE's Hell Unleashed - April 30, 2021
GOJIRA's Fortitude - April 30, 2021

POVERTY'S NO CRIME's A Secret To Hide - April 30, 2021
TETRARCH's Unstable - April 30, 2021
TRAUMA's Acrimony (EP) - April 30, 2021
VREID's Wild North West - April 30, 2021



Featured Audio

METALLICA – “72 Seasons” (Blackened Recordings)

METALLICA – “72 Seasons” (Blackened Recordings)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

Latest Reviews