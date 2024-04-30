Today In Metal History 🤘 April 30th, 2024 🤘 AC/DC, THIN LIZZY, MC5, NAZARETH, KEEL, DISSECTION

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. drummer Darrell Sweet (NAZARETH) - May 16th, 1947 – April 30th, 1999 (aged 51)

Darrell Sweet died aged 51, after suffering a fatal heart attack before a show at at Indiana's New Albany Amphitheater.



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 56th

Paulo Xisto Pinto, Jr. (SEPULTURA) - April 30th, 1968





Happy 76th

Wayne Kramer (MC5) - April 30th, 1948





Happy 44th

Ville Friman (INSOMNIUM) - April 30th 1980



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd

THIN LIZZY's Thin Lizzy - April 30th, 1971

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS’ The Doobie Brothers - April 30, 1971

Happy 48th

AC/DC’s High Voltage – April 30th, 1976 (Australian release first)



Happy 42nd

CHEAP TRICK's One On One - April 30th, 1982

Happy 38th

KEEL's The Final Frontier - April 30th, 1986



Happy 18th

DISSECTION's Reinkaos - April 30th, 2006

DISSECTION's third and final album, Reinkaos, was released 15 years ago today in Europe (April 30th, 2006)! Sadly, leader Jon Nödtveidt was found dead in his apartment that following August 13th. He was only 31.



Happy 17th

Birthday DETONATION’s Emission Phase – April 30th, 2007

Happy 16th

MOONSORROW's Tulimyrsky - April 30th, 2008

Happy 14th

LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s The Grandiose Nowhere - April 30th, 2010

RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s The Frozen Tears Of Angels - April 30th, 2010

SALTATIO MORTIS’ Manufactum II – April 30th, 2010

Happy 12th

Birthday ANGELUS APATRIDA’s The Call – April 30th, 2012

Happy 11th

ARSIS’ Unwelcome - April 30th, 2013

AMORPHIS’ Circle – April 30th, 2013

CAULDRON’s Tomorrow’s Lost (American Version) – April 30th, 2013

ALTAR OF PLAGUES’ Teethed Glory And Injury – April 30th, 2013

HYBRID’s Angst – April 30th, 2013

Happy 3rd

AXEWITCH's Out Of The Ashes Into The Fire - April 30, 2021

ELECTRIC BOYS' Ups!de Down - April 30, 2021

EVILE's Hell Unleashed - April 30, 2021

GOJIRA's Fortitude - April 30, 2021



POVERTY'S NO CRIME's A Secret To Hide - April 30, 2021

TETRARCH's Unstable - April 30, 2021

TRAUMA's Acrimony (EP) - April 30, 2021

VREID's Wild North West - April 30, 2021