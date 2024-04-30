Today In Metal History 🤘 April 30th, 2024 🤘 AC/DC, THIN LIZZY, MC5, NAZARETH, KEEL, DISSECTION
April 30, 2024, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. drummer Darrell Sweet (NAZARETH) - May 16th, 1947 – April 30th, 1999 (aged 51)
Darrell Sweet died aged 51, after suffering a fatal heart attack before a show at at Indiana's New Albany Amphitheater.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 56th
Paulo Xisto Pinto, Jr. (SEPULTURA) - April 30th, 1968
Happy 76th
Wayne Kramer (MC5) - April 30th, 1948
Happy 44th
Ville Friman (INSOMNIUM) - April 30th 1980
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 53rd
THIN LIZZY's Thin Lizzy - April 30th, 1971
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS’ The Doobie Brothers - April 30, 1971
Happy 48th
AC/DC’s High Voltage – April 30th, 1976 (Australian release first)
Happy 42nd
CHEAP TRICK's One On One - April 30th, 1982
Happy 38th
KEEL's The Final Frontier - April 30th, 1986
Happy 18th
DISSECTION's Reinkaos - April 30th, 2006
DISSECTION's third and final album, Reinkaos, was released 15 years ago today in Europe (April 30th, 2006)! Sadly, leader Jon Nödtveidt was found dead in his apartment that following August 13th. He was only 31.
Happy 17th
Birthday DETONATION’s Emission Phase – April 30th, 2007
Happy 16th
MOONSORROW's Tulimyrsky - April 30th, 2008
Happy 14th
LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s The Grandiose Nowhere - April 30th, 2010
RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s The Frozen Tears Of Angels - April 30th, 2010
SALTATIO MORTIS’ Manufactum II – April 30th, 2010
Happy 12th
Birthday ANGELUS APATRIDA’s The Call – April 30th, 2012
Happy 11th
ARSIS’ Unwelcome - April 30th, 2013
AMORPHIS’ Circle – April 30th, 2013
CAULDRON’s Tomorrow’s Lost (American Version) – April 30th, 2013
ALTAR OF PLAGUES’ Teethed Glory And Injury – April 30th, 2013
HYBRID’s Angst – April 30th, 2013
Happy 3rd
AXEWITCH's Out Of The Ashes Into The Fire - April 30, 2021
ELECTRIC BOYS' Ups!de Down - April 30, 2021
EVILE's Hell Unleashed - April 30, 2021
GOJIRA's Fortitude - April 30, 2021
POVERTY'S NO CRIME's A Secret To Hide - April 30, 2021
TETRARCH's Unstable - April 30, 2021
TRAUMA's Acrimony (EP) - April 30, 2021
VREID's Wild North West - April 30, 2021