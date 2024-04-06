Today In Metal History 🤘 April 6th, 2024 🤘 U.D.O., PLASMATICS, ANDY JOHNS, DORO, SUFFOCATION, OPETH, THE CULT

April 6, 2024, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities u.d.o. doro suffocation opeth plasmatics andy johns tool wasp accept

Today In Metal History 🤘 April 6th, 2024 🤘 U.D.O., PLASMATICS, ANDY JOHNS, DORO, SUFFOCATION, OPETH, THE CULT

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Wendy Orlean Williams (aka Wendy O. Williams) (PLASMATICS) - May 28th, 1949 – April 6th, 1998 (aged 48)
On April 6th, 1998, Wendy O. Williams was found in a wooded area near her home, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. She was 48. This is some really nutty funny SCTV footage of The Plasmatics on The Fishin' Musician.

R.I.P. producer/engineer Jeremy Andrew "ANDY" JOHNS (May 20th, 1950 – April 7th, 2013) who worked on classic albums by LED ZEPPELIN, (Led Zeppelin II and all albums through to Physical Graffiti), THE ROLLING STONES, (Sticky Fingers, Exile On Main Street), VAN HALEN (For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge), CHICKENFOOT, CINDERELLA, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, KILLER DWARFS and many others. He was 61.


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd
Udo Dirkschneider (U.D.O., ACCEPT) - April 6th, 1952

Happy 60th  
Johnny Dee (DORO, BRITNY FOX) - April 6th, 1964 

Happy 58th  
Leo Leoni (GOTTHARD) - April 6th, 1966

Happy 57th
Mike Wead (born Mickael Vikström; KING DIAMOND, MERCIFUL FATE, MEMENTO MORI) - April 6th, 1967

Happy 54th  
Terrance Hobbs (SUFFOCATION) – April 6th, 1970

Happy 46th  
Martín Méndez (OPETH) - April 6th, 1978



Happy 33rd
Rebecca “Becky” Baldwin (MERCYFUL FATE) - April 6th, 1991 (photo credit: Oscar Sañudo Corona)


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd  
WHITESNAKE's Come An' Get It - April 6th, 1981

Happy 37th  
THE CULT’s Electric - April 6th, 1987

Happy 33rd
RATT’s Ratt & Roll 81-91 - April 6th, 1991

Happy 31st  
TOOL’s Undertow – April 6th, 1993

Happy 25th 
GWAR’s We Kill Everything - April 6th, 1999
 
Happy 15th  
CAULDRON's Chained To The Nite - April 6th, 2009
CODE's Resplendent Grotesque - April 6th, 2009

Happy 12th  
ACCEPT’s Stalingrad - April 6th, 2012

EXUMER’s Fire & Damnation – April 6th, 2012
ETHS’ III – April 6th, 2012
ILLDISPOSED’s The Best Of Illdisposed 2004 – 2011 – April 6th, 2012

Happy 9th 
SKYFORGER’s Senprusija – April 6th, 2015

Happy 6th
BLEED FROM WITHIN's Era - April 6th, 2018
CALIBAN's Elements - April 6th, 2018
THE DEAD DAISIES' Burn It Down - April 6th, 2018
KALMAH's Palo - April 6th, 2018
KAMELOT's The Shadow Theory - April 6th, 2018

PANOPTICON's The Scars of Man and the Once Nameless Wilderness - April 6th, 2018
UNDEROATH's Erase Me - April 6th, 2018
WHYZDOM's As Times Turn to Dust - April 6th, 2018
WINTERFYLLETH's The Hallowing of Heirdom - April 6th, 2018



Featured Video

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources