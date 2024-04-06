Today In Metal History 🤘 April 6th, 2024 🤘 U.D.O., PLASMATICS, ANDY JOHNS, DORO, SUFFOCATION, OPETH, THE CULT
April 6, 2024, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Wendy Orlean Williams (aka Wendy O. Williams) (PLASMATICS) - May 28th, 1949 – April 6th, 1998 (aged 48)
On April 6th, 1998, Wendy O. Williams was found in a wooded area near her home, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. She was 48. This is some really nutty funny SCTV footage of The Plasmatics on The Fishin' Musician.
R.I.P. producer/engineer Jeremy Andrew "ANDY" JOHNS (May 20th, 1950 – April 7th, 2013) who worked on classic albums by LED ZEPPELIN, (Led Zeppelin II and all albums through to Physical Graffiti), THE ROLLING STONES, (Sticky Fingers, Exile On Main Street), VAN HALEN (For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge), CHICKENFOOT, CINDERELLA, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, KILLER DWARFS and many others. He was 61.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 72nd
Udo Dirkschneider (U.D.O., ACCEPT) - April 6th, 1952
Happy 60th
Johnny Dee (DORO, BRITNY FOX) - April 6th, 1964
Happy 58th
Leo Leoni (GOTTHARD) - April 6th, 1966
Happy 57th
Mike Wead (born Mickael Vikström; KING DIAMOND, MERCIFUL FATE, MEMENTO MORI) - April 6th, 1967
Happy 54th
Terrance Hobbs (SUFFOCATION) – April 6th, 1970
Happy 46th
Martín Méndez (OPETH) - April 6th, 1978
Happy 33rd
Rebecca “Becky” Baldwin (MERCYFUL FATE) - April 6th, 1991 (photo credit: Oscar Sañudo Corona)
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 43rd
WHITESNAKE's Come An' Get It - April 6th, 1981
Happy 37th
THE CULT’s Electric - April 6th, 1987
Happy 33rd
RATT’s Ratt & Roll 81-91 - April 6th, 1991
Happy 31st
TOOL’s Undertow – April 6th, 1993
Happy 25th
GWAR’s We Kill Everything - April 6th, 1999
Happy 15th
CAULDRON's Chained To The Nite - April 6th, 2009
CODE's Resplendent Grotesque - April 6th, 2009
Happy 12th
ACCEPT’s Stalingrad - April 6th, 2012
EXUMER’s Fire & Damnation – April 6th, 2012
ETHS’ III – April 6th, 2012
ILLDISPOSED’s The Best Of Illdisposed 2004 – 2011 – April 6th, 2012
Happy 9th
SKYFORGER’s Senprusija – April 6th, 2015
Happy 6th
BLEED FROM WITHIN's Era - April 6th, 2018
CALIBAN's Elements - April 6th, 2018
THE DEAD DAISIES' Burn It Down - April 6th, 2018
KALMAH's Palo - April 6th, 2018
KAMELOT's The Shadow Theory - April 6th, 2018
PANOPTICON's The Scars of Man and the Once Nameless Wilderness - April 6th, 2018
UNDEROATH's Erase Me - April 6th, 2018
WHYZDOM's As Times Turn to Dust - April 6th, 2018
WINTERFYLLETH's The Hallowing of Heirdom - April 6th, 2018