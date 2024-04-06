Today In Metal History 🤘 April 6th, 2024 🤘 U.D.O., PLASMATICS, ANDY JOHNS, DORO, SUFFOCATION, OPETH, THE CULT

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Wendy Orlean Williams (aka Wendy O. Williams) (PLASMATICS) - May 28th, 1949 – April 6th, 1998 (aged 48)

On April 6th, 1998, Wendy O. Williams was found in a wooded area near her home, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. She was 48. This is some really nutty funny SCTV footage of The Plasmatics on The Fishin' Musician.





R.I.P. producer/engineer Jeremy Andrew "ANDY" JOHNS (May 20th, 1950 – April 7th, 2013) who worked on classic albums by LED ZEPPELIN, (Led Zeppelin II and all albums through to Physical Graffiti), THE ROLLING STONES, (Sticky Fingers, Exile On Main Street), VAN HALEN (For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge), CHICKENFOOT, CINDERELLA, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, KILLER DWARFS and many others. He was 61.



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

Udo Dirkschneider (U.D.O., ACCEPT) - April 6th, 1952





Happy 60th

Johnny Dee (DORO, BRITNY FOX) - April 6th, 1964





Happy 58th

Leo Leoni (GOTTHARD) - April 6th, 1966



Happy 57th

Mike Wead (born Mickael Vikström; KING DIAMOND, MERCIFUL FATE, MEMENTO MORI) - April 6th, 1967

Happy 54th

Terrance Hobbs (SUFFOCATION) – April 6th, 1970

Happy 46th

Martín Méndez (OPETH) - April 6th, 1978







Happy 33rd

Rebecca “Becky” Baldwin (MERCYFUL FATE) - April 6th, 1991 (photo credit: Oscar Sañudo Corona)







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd

WHITESNAKE's Come An' Get It - April 6th, 1981



Happy 37th

THE CULT’s Electric - April 6th, 1987



Happy 33rd

RATT’s Ratt & Roll 81-91 - April 6th, 1991





Happy 31st

TOOL’s Undertow – April 6th, 1993





Happy 25th

GWAR’s We Kill Everything - April 6th, 1999



Happy 15th

CAULDRON's Chained To The Nite - April 6th, 2009

CODE's Resplendent Grotesque - April 6th, 2009

Happy 12th

ACCEPT’s Stalingrad - April 6th, 2012



EXUMER’s Fire & Damnation – April 6th, 2012

ETHS’ III – April 6th, 2012

ILLDISPOSED’s The Best Of Illdisposed 2004 – 2011 – April 6th, 2012

Happy 9th

SKYFORGER’s Senprusija – April 6th, 2015

Happy 6th

BLEED FROM WITHIN's Era - April 6th, 2018

CALIBAN's Elements - April 6th, 2018

THE DEAD DAISIES' Burn It Down - April 6th, 2018

KALMAH's Palo - April 6th, 2018

KAMELOT's The Shadow Theory - April 6th, 2018



PANOPTICON's The Scars of Man and the Once Nameless Wilderness - April 6th, 2018

UNDEROATH's Erase Me - April 6th, 2018

WHYZDOM's As Times Turn to Dust - April 6th, 2018

WINTERFYLLETH's The Hallowing of Heirdom - April 6th, 2018