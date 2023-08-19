Today In Metal History 🤘 August 19th, 2023🤘 EUROPE, GRIM REAPER, IAN GILLAN, CREAM, SAMAEL, WATAIN

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Ginger Baker (CREAM, BLIND FAITH) - August 19th, 1939 - October 6th, 2019 (aged 80)







R.I.P. Steve Grimmett (GRIM REAPER, ONSLAUGHT, LIONSHEART) - August 19th, 1959 - August 15th, 2022

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 78th

Ian Gillan (DEEP PURPLE) - August 19th, 1945



Happy 72nd

John Deacon (QUEEN) - August 19th, 1951

Happy 60th

Joey Tempest (EUROPE) - August 19th, 1963





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th

EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER’s Welcome Back My Friends To The Show That Never Ends – Ladies and Gentlemen - August 19th, 1974



Happy 38th

NICK MASON's (PINK FLOYD) Profiles - August 19th, 1985



Happy 27th

SAMAEL’s Passage - August 19th, 1996





Happy 15th

THE ACACIA STRAIN's Continent - August 19th, 2008

THE HUMAN ABSTRACT's Midheaven - August 19th, 2008

THE SHOWDOWN’s Back Breaker – August 19th, 2008

Happy 12th

GHOST BRIGADE’s Until Fear No Longer Defines Us – August 19th, 2011

Happy 10th

WATAIN’s The Wild Hunt – August 19th, 2013



Happy 9th

PALLBEARER’s Foundations Of Burden – August 19th, 2014

Happy 7th

BLOOD INCANTATION’s Starspawn - August 19th, 2016

GEMINI SYNDROME’s Memento Mori - August 19th, 2016

MYRKUR’s Mausoleum (live album) - August 19th, 2016

SABATON’s The Last Stand - August 19th, 2016



SKELETONWITCH’s The Apothic Gloom (EP) - August 19th, 2016



Happy 1st

CONAN’s Evidence of Immortality - August 19th, 2022

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s AfterLife - August 19th, 2022

HEILUNG’s Drif - August 19th, 2022

I PREVAIL’s True Power - August 19th, 2022

LILLIAN AXE’s From Womb to Tomb - August 19th, 2022

PARASITE INC.’s Cyan Night Dreams - August 19th, 2022

PSYCLON NINE’s Less to Heaven - August 19th, 2022

RUSSIAN CIRCLES’ Gnosis - August 19th, 2022

SOILWORK’s Övergivenheten - August 19th, 2022

SPIRIT ADRIFT’s 20 Centuries Gone - August 19th, 2022