Today In Metal History 🤘 August 23rd, 2023🤘THE WHO, BAD COMPANY, TESLA, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS
August 23, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Keith John Moon (THE WHO) - August 23rd, 1946 – September 7th, 1978 (aged 32)
Keith Moon died three weeks after their eighth album, Who Are You, was released. Look at the writing on the back of his chair: "Not To Be Taken Away".
R.I.P. Jimmy Wayne "Jimi" Jamison (SURVIVOR): August 23rd, 1951 – August 31st, 2014
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 62nd
Dean DeLeo (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS) − August 23rd, 1961
Happy 63rd
GARY HOEY − August 23rd, 1960
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 43rd
TYGERS OF PAN TANG’s Wild Cat - August 23rd, 1980
Happy 40th
RATT’s Ratt EP - August 23rd, 1983
Happy 35th
BAD COMPANY’s Dangerous Age - August 23rd, 1988
Happy 30th
TONY MACALPINE’s Premonition - August 23rd, 1993
Happy 29th
TESLA’s Bust A Nut – August 23rd, 1994
Happy 28th
SYMPHONY X’ The Damnation Game - August 23rd, 1995
Happy 24th
GARDENIAN’S Soulburner - August 23rd, 1999
Happy 20th
ARCH ENEMY’s Anthems Of Rebellion - August 23rd, 2003
Happy 10th
ANNIHILATOR’s Feast – August 23rd, 2013
Happy 13th
APOCALYPTICA's 7th Symphony - August 23rd, 2010
ION DISSONANCE's Cursed - August 23rd, 2010
Happy 12th
BLACK TIDE's Post Mortem - August 23rd, 2011
JORN LANDE's Live In Black - August 23rd, 2011
Happy 10th
REVAMP’s Wild Card - August 23rd, 2013
TARJA TURUNEN’s Colours in the Dark - August 23rd, 2013
UNSHINE’s Dark Half Rising – August 23rd, 2013
Happy 4th
FREEDOM CALL’s M.E.T.A.L. – August 23rd, 2019
SACRED REICH’s Awakening – August 23rd, 2019
EQUILIBRIUM’s Renegades - August 23rd, 2019
ILLDISPOSED’s Reveal Your Soul For The Dead - August 23rd, 2019
ISOLE’s Dystopia - August 23rd, 2019
IT PREVAILS’ A Life Worth Living (EP) - August 23rd, 2019
KNOCKED LOOSE’s A Different Shade Of Blue - August 23rd, 2019
NEMESEA’s White Flag - August 23rd, 2019