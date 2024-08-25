Today In Metal History 🤘 August 25th, 2024🤘 ROB HALFORD, BRIGHTON ROCK, GENE SIMMONS, BOSTON, WARRANT, GAMMA RAY, ROB ZOMBIE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Gerald “Gerry” McGhee (BRIGHTON ROCK): August 15th, 1962 - August 25th, 2020 (aged 58)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th

Gene Simmons (real name Chaim Witz; KISS) - August 25th, 1949





Happy 73rd

Robert John Arthur "Rob" Halford (JUDAS PRIEST) August 25th, 1951





Happy 72nd

Geoff Downes (YES, ASIA) - August 25th, 1952





Happy 62nd

Vivian Patrick Campbell (DEF LEPPARD, DIO) August 25th, 1962





Happy 60th

Patrick Mulock (PHEAR, EIDOLON) - August 25th, 1964







Happy 59th

Nigel Durham (SAXON) - August 25th, 1965

Happy 58th

Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, ALICE COOPER, KISS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) - August 25th, 1966

Happy 51st

Olavi Mikkonen (AMON AMARTH) - August 25th, 1973

Happy 41st

David Kinkade (SOULFLY, ARSIS) – August 25th, 1983

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th

BOSTON's Boston - August 25th, 1976

Happy 42nd

ALICE COOPER’s Zipper Catches Skin - August 25th, 1982

Happy 37th

AEROSMITH’s Permanent Vacation - August 25th, 1987





Happy 32nd

WARRANT’s Dog Eat Dog - August 25th, 1992





Happy 27th

GAMMA RAY’s Somewhere Out In Space - August 25th, 1997



Happy 26th

ROB ZOMBIE’s Hellbilly Deluxe – August 25th, 1998



Happy 18th

CATAMENIA's Location: COLD - August 25th, 2006

Happy 16th

INTO ETERNITY's The Incurable Tragedy - August 25th, 2008

ACID DRINKERS' Verses Of Steel - August 25th, 2008

Happy 15th

AZAGHAL's Teraphim - August 25th, 2009

OH, SLEEPER's Son Of The Morning - August 25th, 2009

Happy 14th

TRISTANIA's Rubicon - August 25th, 2010

SONIC SYNDICATE's We Rule The Night - August 25th, 2010

Happy 10th

THE HAUNTED’s Exit Wounds – August 25th, 2014

WOLF’s Devil Seed – August 25th, 2014



Happy 7th

AKERCOCKE’s Renaissance in Extremis - August 25th, 2017

BRENDON SMALL’s Brendon Small's Galaktikon II: Become the Storm - August 25th, 2017

DAGOBA’s Black Nova - August 25th, 2017

DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Der Rote Reiter - August 25th, 2017

ESKIMO CALLBOY’s The Scene - August 25th, 2017

THE HAUNTED’s Strength In Numbers - August 25th, 2017

KORPIKLAANI’s Live At Masters Of Rock - August 25th, 2017

LACRIMOSA’s Testimonium - August 25th, 2017

LENG TCH'E’s Razorgrind - August 25th, 2017

LEPROUS’ Malina - August 25th, 2017

LIONHEART’s Second Nature - August 25th, 2017

SANNHET’s So Numb - August 25th, 2017

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE’s Villains - August 25th, 2017







Happy 1st

Alice Cooper - Road - August 25th, 2023

The Armed - Perfect Saviors - August 25th, 2023

Asking Alexandria - Where Do We Go from Here? - August 25th, 2023

Blut Aus Nord - Disharmonium – Nahab - August 25th, 2023

Dethklok - Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar - August 25th, 2023

Endstille - Detonation - August 25th, 2023

Exmortus - Necrophony - August 25th, 2023

Filter - The Algorithm - August 25th, 2023

Hurricane - Reconnected - August 25th, 2023

Incantation - Unholy Deification - August 25th, 2023

Lions at the Gate - The Excuses We Cannot Make - August 25th, 2023

U.D.O. - Touchdown - August 25th, 2023

The Word Alive - Hard Reset - August 25th, 2023



