August 25, 2024, 28 minutes ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 August 25th, 2024🤘 ROB HALFORD, BRIGHTON ROCK, GENE SIMMONS, BOSTON, WARRANT, GAMMA RAY, ROB ZOMBIE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Gerald “Gerry” McGhee (BRIGHTON ROCK): August 15th, 1962 - August 25th, 2020 (aged 58)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th
Gene Simmons (real name Chaim Witz; KISS) - August 25th, 1949

Happy 73rd
Robert John Arthur "Rob" Halford (JUDAS PRIEST) August 25th, 1951

Happy 72nd
Geoff Downes (YES, ASIA) - August 25th, 1952

Happy 62nd
Vivian Patrick Campbell (DEF LEPPARD, DIO) August 25th, 1962

Happy 60th
Patrick Mulock (PHEAR, EIDOLON) - August 25th, 1964



Happy 59th
Nigel Durham (SAXON) - August 25th, 1965

Happy 58th
Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, ALICE COOPER, KISS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) - August 25th, 1966

Happy 51st
Olavi Mikkonen (AMON AMARTH) - August 25th, 1973

Happy 41st
David Kinkade (SOULFLY, ARSIS) – August 25th, 1983

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th
BOSTON's Boston - August 25th, 1976

Happy 42nd
ALICE COOPER’s Zipper Catches Skin - August 25th, 1982

Happy 37th
AEROSMITH’s Permanent Vacation - August 25th, 1987

Happy 32nd
WARRANT’s Dog Eat Dog - August 25th, 1992

Happy 27th
GAMMA RAY’s Somewhere Out In Space - August 25th, 1997

Happy 26th
ROB ZOMBIE’s Hellbilly Deluxe – August 25th, 1998

Happy 18th
CATAMENIA's Location: COLD - August 25th, 2006

Happy 16th
INTO ETERNITY's The Incurable Tragedy - August 25th, 2008
ACID DRINKERS' Verses Of Steel - August 25th, 2008

Happy 15th
AZAGHAL's Teraphim - August 25th, 2009
OH, SLEEPER's Son Of The Morning - August 25th, 2009

Happy 14th
TRISTANIA's Rubicon - August 25th, 2010
SONIC SYNDICATE's We Rule The Night - August 25th, 2010

Happy 10th
THE HAUNTED’s Exit Wounds – August 25th, 2014
WOLF’s Devil Seed – August 25th, 2014

Happy 7th
AKERCOCKE’s Renaissance in Extremis - August 25th, 2017
BRENDON SMALL’s Brendon Small's Galaktikon II: Become the Storm - August 25th, 2017
DAGOBA’s Black Nova - August 25th, 2017
DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Der Rote Reiter - August 25th, 2017
ESKIMO CALLBOY’s The Scene - August 25th, 2017
THE HAUNTED’s Strength In Numbers - August 25th, 2017
KORPIKLAANI’s Live At Masters Of Rock - August 25th, 2017
LACRIMOSA’s Testimonium - August 25th, 2017
LENG TCH'E’s Razorgrind - August 25th, 2017
LEPROUS’ Malina - August 25th, 2017
LIONHEART’s Second Nature - August 25th, 2017
SANNHET’s So Numb - August 25th, 2017
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE’s Villains - August 25th, 2017



Happy 1st
Alice Cooper - Road - August 25th, 2023
The Armed - Perfect Saviors - August 25th, 2023
Asking Alexandria - Where Do We Go from Here? - August 25th, 2023
Blut Aus Nord - Disharmonium – Nahab - August 25th, 2023
Dethklok - Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar - August 25th, 2023
Endstille - Detonation - August 25th, 2023
Exmortus - Necrophony - August 25th, 2023
Filter - The Algorithm - August 25th, 2023
Hurricane - Reconnected - August 25th, 2023
Incantation - Unholy Deification - August 25th, 2023
Lions at the Gate - The Excuses We Cannot Make - August 25th, 2023
U.D.O. - Touchdown - August 25th, 2023
The Word Alive - Hard Reset - August 25th, 2023


