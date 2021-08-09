Today In Metal History 🤘 August 9th, 2021🤘VOIVOD, SAMSON, MOTÖRHEAD, EUROPE, THERION

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Paul Samson (SAMSON): June 4th, 1953 – August 9th, 2002 (49)





Heavy Birthdays

Happy 61st

Denis "Snake" Bélanger (VOIVOD) - August 9th, 1960





Happy 75th

Rinus Gerritsen (GOLDEN EARRING) - August 9th, 1946

This bassist co-founded the band in 1961... 60 years ago!

Happy 56th

Kyle Kyle (born Kyle Keiderling; BANG TANGO) - August 9th, 1965

Heavy Releases

Happy 37th

ARMORED SAINT's Armored Saint EP – August 9th, 1983



Happy 35th

MOTÖRHEAD's Orgasmatron - August 9th, 1986

The band's first album to fearture two guitarists: Phil "Wizzö" Campbell and Michael "Würzel" Burston.





Happy 33rd

EUROPE’s Out Of This World - August 9th, 1988

Happy 25th

THERION's Theli - August 9th, 1996





Happy 15th

INSOMNIUM's Above The Weeping World - August 9th, 2006

Happy 14th

AGATHOCLES’ Senseless Trip – August 9th, 2007

Happy 10th

ADRENALINE MOB’s Adrenaline Mob EP – August 9th, 2011

TRIVIUM's In Waves - August 9th, 2011

LESHGOD APOCALYPSE's Agony - August 9th, 2011

GOREAPHOBIA's Apocalyptic Necromancy - August 9th, 2011

DIAMOND PLATE’s Generation Why? – August 9th, 2011





Happy 8th

EQUILIBRIUM’s Waldschrein – August 9th, 2013