Today In Metal History 🤘 August 9th, 2021🤘VOIVOD, SAMSON, MOTÖRHEAD, EUROPE, THERION
August 9, 2021, an hour ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Paul Samson (SAMSON): June 4th, 1953 – August 9th, 2002 (49)
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 61st
Denis "Snake" Bélanger (VOIVOD) - August 9th, 1960
Happy 75th
Rinus Gerritsen (GOLDEN EARRING) - August 9th, 1946
This bassist co-founded the band in 1961... 60 years ago!
Happy 56th
Kyle Kyle (born Kyle Keiderling; BANG TANGO) - August 9th, 1965
Heavy Releases
Happy 37th
ARMORED SAINT's Armored Saint EP – August 9th, 1983
Happy 35th
MOTÖRHEAD's Orgasmatron - August 9th, 1986
The band's first album to fearture two guitarists: Phil "Wizzö" Campbell and Michael "Würzel" Burston.
Happy 33rd
EUROPE’s Out Of This World - August 9th, 1988
Happy 25th
THERION's Theli - August 9th, 1996
Happy 15th
INSOMNIUM's Above The Weeping World - August 9th, 2006
Happy 14th
AGATHOCLES’ Senseless Trip – August 9th, 2007
Happy 10th
ADRENALINE MOB’s Adrenaline Mob EP – August 9th, 2011
TRIVIUM's In Waves - August 9th, 2011
LESHGOD APOCALYPSE's Agony - August 9th, 2011
GOREAPHOBIA's Apocalyptic Necromancy - August 9th, 2011
DIAMOND PLATE’s Generation Why? – August 9th, 2011
Happy 8th
EQUILIBRIUM’s Waldschrein – August 9th, 2013