Today In Metal History 🤘 August 9th, 2021🤘VOIVOD, SAMSON, MOTÖRHEAD, EUROPE, THERION

August 9, 2021, an hour ago

news rarities voivod samson motorhead europe therion

Today In Metal History 🤘 August 9th, 2021🤘VOIVOD, SAMSON, MOTÖRHEAD, EUROPE, THERION

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Paul Samson (SAMSON): June 4th, 1953 – August 9th, 2002 (49)

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 61st 
Denis "Snake" Bélanger (VOIVOD) - August 9th, 1960

Happy 75th 
Rinus Gerritsen (GOLDEN EARRING) - August 9th, 1946
This bassist co-founded the band in 1961... 60 years ago!

Happy 56th 
Kyle Kyle (born Kyle Keiderling; BANG TANGO) - August 9th, 1965

Heavy Releases

Happy 37th 
ARMORED SAINT's Armored Saint EP – August 9th, 1983
 
Happy 35th 
MOTÖRHEAD's Orgasmatron - August 9th, 1986
The band's first album to fearture two guitarists: Phil "Wizzö" Campbell and Michael "Würzel" Burston.

Happy 33rd 
EUROPE’s Out Of This World - August 9th, 1988

Happy 25th 
THERION's Theli - August 9th, 1996

Happy 15th 
INSOMNIUM's Above The Weeping World - August 9th, 2006

Happy 14th 
AGATHOCLES’ Senseless Trip – August 9th, 2007

Happy 10th 
ADRENALINE MOB’s Adrenaline Mob EP – August 9th, 2011
TRIVIUM's In Waves - August 9th, 2011
LESHGOD APOCALYPSE's Agony - August 9th, 2011
GOREAPHOBIA's Apocalyptic Necromancy - August 9th, 2011
DIAMOND PLATE’s Generation Why? – August 9th, 2011

Happy 8th
EQUILIBRIUM’s Waldschrein – August 9th, 2013




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

Featured Video

RAVENOUS Premieres "Die 1,000 Deaths"

RAVENOUS Premieres "Die 1,000 Deaths"

Latest Reviews