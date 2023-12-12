Today In Metal History 🤘 December 12th, 2023🤘 Y&T, BRUCE KULICK, MC5, ARCH ENEMY

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. singer Rob Tyner (MC5): December 12th, 1944 – September 17th, 1991 (aged 46)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 70th

Dave Meniketti (Y&T) - December 12th, 1953 (photos by Joe Kleon)





Happy 77th

Clive William Bunker (JETHRO TULL, ULI JON ROTH, AVIATOR) - December 30th, 1946

Happy 70th

Bruce Kulick (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, KISS, UNION) - December 12th, 1953





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 27th

ARCH ENEMY’s Black Earth - December 12th, 1996

Happy 10th

THE PROJECT HATE MCMXCIX’s The Cadaverous Retaliation Agenda - December 12th, 2012

Happy 8th

TRIDDANA’s The Power & The Will - December 12th, 2015