Today In Metal History 🤘 December 12th, 2023🤘 Y&T, BRUCE KULICK, MC5, ARCH ENEMY

TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. singer Rob Tyner (MC5): December 12th, 1944 – September 17th, 1991 (aged 46)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 70th
Dave Meniketti (Y&T) - December 12th, 1953 (photos by Joe Kleon)
Happy 77th
Clive William Bunker (JETHRO TULL, ULI JON ROTH, AVIATOR) - December 30th, 1946
Happy 70th
Bruce Kulick (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, KISS, UNION) - December 12th, 1953
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 27th
ARCH ENEMY’s Black Earth - December 12th, 1996
Happy 10th
THE PROJECT HATE MCMXCIX’s The Cadaverous Retaliation Agenda - December 12th, 2012
Happy 8th
TRIDDANA’s The Power & The Will - December 12th, 2015