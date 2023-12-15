Today In Metal History 🤘 December 15th, 2023🤘CARMINE APPICE, STRYPER, THE WHO, SAVATAGE, AUTOPSY

December 15, 2023, an hour ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 December 15th, 2023🤘CARMINE APPICE, STRYPER, THE WHO, SAVATAGE, AUTOPSY

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Max B. Yasgur (owner of the dairy farm in Bethel, New York where the Woodstock Music And Art Fair was held between August 15th and August 18th, 1969): December 15th, 1919 - February 9th, 1973 (aged 53)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th
Carmine Appice (KING KOBRA, BLUE MURDER, VANILLA FUDGE, CACTUS, OZZY OSBOURNE,) - December 15th, 1946

Happy 61st
Timothy "Tim" Gaines (STRYPER) - December 15th, 1962

Happy 53rd 
Danny Lauzon (ENTROPY) - December 15th, 1970 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 56th
THE WHO’s Sell Out - December 15, 1967

Happy 50th
STATUS QUO’s Piledriver - December 15, 1972

Happy 28th
SAVATAGE’s Ghost In The Ruins - A Tribute To Criss Oliva - December 15, 1995

Happy 14th
ORCHID’s Through The Devil’s Doorway - December 15th, 2009

Happy 6th
ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s Asking Alexandria - December 15th, 2017
AUTOPSY’s Puncturing The Grotesque (EP) - December 15th, 2017

FOR ALL ETERNITY’s The Will To Rebuild - December 15th, 2017



