Today In Metal History 🤘 December 15th, 2023🤘CARMINE APPICE, STRYPER, THE WHO, SAVATAGE, AUTOPSY
December 15, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Max B. Yasgur (owner of the dairy farm in Bethel, New York where the Woodstock Music And Art Fair was held between August 15th and August 18th, 1969): December 15th, 1919 - February 9th, 1973 (aged 53)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 77th
Carmine Appice (KING KOBRA, BLUE MURDER, VANILLA FUDGE, CACTUS, OZZY OSBOURNE,) - December 15th, 1946
Happy 61st
Timothy "Tim" Gaines (STRYPER) - December 15th, 1962
Happy 53rd
Danny Lauzon (ENTROPY) - December 15th, 1970
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 56th
THE WHO’s Sell Out - December 15, 1967
Happy 50th
STATUS QUO’s Piledriver - December 15, 1972
Happy 28th
SAVATAGE’s Ghost In The Ruins - A Tribute To Criss Oliva - December 15, 1995
Happy 14th
ORCHID’s Through The Devil’s Doorway - December 15th, 2009
Happy 6th
ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s Asking Alexandria - December 15th, 2017
AUTOPSY’s Puncturing The Grotesque (EP) - December 15th, 2017
FOR ALL ETERNITY’s The Will To Rebuild - December 15th, 2017