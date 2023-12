Today In Metal History 🤘 December 15th, 2023🤘CARMINE APPICE, STRYPER, THE WHO, SAVATAGE, AUTOPSY

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Max B. Yasgur (owner of the dairy farm in Bethel, New York where the Woodstock Music And Art Fair was held between August 15th and August 18th, 1969): December 15th, 1919 - February 9th, 1973 (aged 53)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th

Carmine Appice (KING KOBRA, BLUE MURDER, VANILLA FUDGE, CACTUS, OZZY OSBOURNE,) - December 15th, 1946





Happy 61st

Timothy "Tim" Gaines (STRYPER) - December 15th, 1962



Happy 53rd

Danny Lauzon (ENTROPY)- December 15th, 1970





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 56th

THE WHOs Sell Out - December 15, 1967



Happy 50th

STATUS QUOs Piledriver - December 15, 1972

Happy 28th

SAVATAGEs Ghost In The Ruins - A Tribute To Criss Oliva - December 15, 1995



Happy 14th

ORCHIDs Through The Devils Doorway - December 15th, 2009

Happy 6th

ASKING ALEXANDRIAs Asking Alexandria - December 15th, 2017

AUTOPSYs Puncturing The Grotesque (EP) - December 15th, 2017



FOR ALL ETERNITYs The Will To Rebuild - December 15th, 2017