Today In Metal History 🤘 December 6th, 2021🤘RANDY RHOADS, INTO ETERNITY, SIX FEET UNDER, THE ROLLING STONES, CATHEDRAL

TALENT WE LOST



Late OZZY OSBOURNE, QUIET RIOT guitar legend Randall William "Randy" Rhoads would’ve turned 65 today (December 6th, 1956).

He died in a plane crash while on tour with Ozzy in Florida on March 19th, 1982. He was only 25.



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 57th

Uwe Lulis (REBELLION, GRAVE DIGGER) - December 6th, 1964



Happy 54th

Jack Owen (SIX FEET UNDER, DEICIDE, CANNIBAL CORPSE) - December 6th, 1967

Happy 46th

Tim Roth (INTO ETERNITY) - December 6th, 1975







HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 53rd

THE ROLLING STONES’ Beggars Banquet - December 6th, 1968





Happy 30th

CATHEDRAL’s Forest Of Equilibrium – December 6th, 1991





Happy 16th

JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Doom EP – December 6th, 2005

Happy 15th

THE ENDING’s Inside The Machine – December 6th, 2006

Happy 10th

THE EMPIRE SHALL FALL’s Volume 1: Solar Plexus (EP) – December 6th, 2011



Happy 2nd

BLITZKRIEG - Loud and Proud (EP) - December 6th, 2019

CRO-MAGS - From the Grave (EP) - December 6th, 2019

FEN - The Dead Light - December 6th, 2019

HUMAN FORTRESS - Reign of Gold - December 6th, 2019

THE MURDER OF MY SWEET - Brave Tin World - December 6th, 2019

NIGHTWISH - Decades: Live in Buenos Aires (live album) - December 6th, 2019

THE OLD DEAD TREE - The End (EP) - December 6th, 2019

RUNNING WILD - Crossing the Blades (EP) - December 6th, 2019

SCISSORFIGHT - Doomus Abruptus, Vol. 1 - December 6th, 2019



