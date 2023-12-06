Today In Metal History 🤘 December 6th, 2023🤘RANDY RHOADS, INTO ETERNITY, SIX FEET UNDER, THE ROLLING STONES, CATHEDRAL
TALENT WE LOST
Late OZZY OSBOURNE, QUIET RIOT guitar legend Randall William "Randy" Rhoads would’ve turned 67 today (December 6th, 1956).
He died in a plane crash while on tour with Ozzy in Florida on March 19th, 1982. He was only 25.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 59th
Uwe Lulis (REBELLION, GRAVE DIGGER) - December 6th, 1964
Happy 56th
Jack Owen (SIX FEET UNDER, DEICIDE, CANNIBAL CORPSE) - December 6th, 1967
Happy 48th
Tim Roth (INTO ETERNITY) - December 6th, 1975
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 55th
THE ROLLING STONES’ Beggars Banquet - December 6th, 1968
Happy 32nd
CATHEDRAL’s Forest Of Equilibrium – December 6th, 1991
Happy 18th
JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Doom EP – December 6th, 2005
Happy 17th
THE ENDING’s Inside The Machine – December 6th, 2006
Happy 12th
THE EMPIRE SHALL FALL’s Volume 1: Solar Plexus (EP) – December 6th, 2011
Happy 4th
BLITZKRIEG - Loud and Proud (EP) - December 6th, 2019
CRO-MAGS - From the Grave (EP) - December 6th, 2019
FEN - The Dead Light - December 6th, 2019
HUMAN FORTRESS - Reign of Gold - December 6th, 2019
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET - Brave Tin World - December 6th, 2019
NIGHTWISH - Decades: Live in Buenos Aires (live album) - December 6th, 2019
THE OLD DEAD TREE - The End (EP) - December 6th, 2019
RUNNING WILD - Crossing the Blades (EP) - December 6th, 2019
SCISSORFIGHT - Doomus Abruptus, Vol. 1 - December 6th, 2019