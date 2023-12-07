Today In Metal History 🤘 December 7th, 2023🤘NITA STRAUSS, FOREIGNER, NIGHTWISH, METAL CHURCH

TALENT WE LOST



Adrian “ The Energizer” Bromley - November 30th, 1971 - December 7th, 2008

We lost this special metalhead 15 years ago today (December 7th, 2008). Adrian “ The Energizer” Bromley worked for Canuck magazines M.E.A.T, Chart and Unrestrained! He also ran the publicity department for The End Records and left in early 2008 to work as an indie. He passed away at age 37, of pneumonia.







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 59th

Steen Mogensen (ROYAL HUNT) – December 7th, 1964

Happy 37th

NITA STRAUSS (ALICE COOPER, THE IRON MAIDENS) – December 7th, 1986 (photo credit: Joel Barrios)



HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 50th

YES’ Tales From Topographic Oceans - December 7th, 1973

Happy 50th

THE ALAN PARSONS PROJECT’s Ammonia Avenue - December 7th, 1983

Happy 39th

FOREIGNER’s Agent Provocateur – December 7th, 1984





Happy 25th

NIGHTWISH’s Oceanborn - December 7, 1998





Happy 16th

BLOOD OF KINGU’s De Occulta Philosophia – December 7th, 2007



Happy 14th

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s High Impact – December 7th, 2009

Happy 13th

DEATH’s Live In Japan – December 7th, 2010

FLYLEAF’s Remember To Live – December 7th, 2010

Happy 5th

ALCATRAZZ - Parole Denied - Tokyo 2017 (live album) - December 7th, 2018

APOCALYPTICA - Plays Metallica by Four Cellos - A Live Performance (live album) - December 7th, 2018

CARNIFEX - Bury Me in Blasphemy (EP) - December 7th, 2018

DARK MOOR - Origins - December 7th, 2018

GRAF ORLOCK - Examination of Violent Cinema, Volume 1 - December 7th, 2018

HAKEN - L+1VE (EP) - December 7th, 2018

JASON BECKER - Triumphant Hearts - December 7th, 2018

METAL CHURCH - Damned If You Do - December 7th, 2018

MYRKUR - Juniper (EP) - December 7th, 2018

STEELHEART - Rock'n Milan (live album) - December 7th, 2018



