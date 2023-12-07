Today In Metal History 🤘 December 7th, 2023🤘NITA STRAUSS, FOREIGNER, NIGHTWISH, METAL CHURCH
December 7, 2023, 42 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
Adrian “ The Energizer” Bromley - November 30th, 1971 - December 7th, 2008
We lost this special metalhead 15 years ago today (December 7th, 2008). Adrian “ The Energizer” Bromley worked for Canuck magazines M.E.A.T, Chart and Unrestrained! He also ran the publicity department for The End Records and left in early 2008 to work as an indie. He passed away at age 37, of pneumonia.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 59th
Steen Mogensen (ROYAL HUNT) – December 7th, 1964
Happy 37th
NITA STRAUSS (ALICE COOPER, THE IRON MAIDENS) – December 7th, 1986 (photo credit: Joel Barrios)
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 50th
YES’ Tales From Topographic Oceans - December 7th, 1973
Happy 50th
THE ALAN PARSONS PROJECT’s Ammonia Avenue - December 7th, 1983
Happy 39th
FOREIGNER’s Agent Provocateur – December 7th, 1984
Happy 25th
NIGHTWISH’s Oceanborn - December 7, 1998
Happy 16th
BLOOD OF KINGU’s De Occulta Philosophia – December 7th, 2007
Happy 14th
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s High Impact – December 7th, 2009
Happy 13th
DEATH’s Live In Japan – December 7th, 2010
FLYLEAF’s Remember To Live – December 7th, 2010
Happy 5th
ALCATRAZZ - Parole Denied - Tokyo 2017 (live album) - December 7th, 2018
APOCALYPTICA - Plays Metallica by Four Cellos - A Live Performance (live album) - December 7th, 2018
CARNIFEX - Bury Me in Blasphemy (EP) - December 7th, 2018
DARK MOOR - Origins - December 7th, 2018
GRAF ORLOCK - Examination of Violent Cinema, Volume 1 - December 7th, 2018
HAKEN - L+1VE (EP) - December 7th, 2018
JASON BECKER - Triumphant Hearts - December 7th, 2018
METAL CHURCH - Damned If You Do - December 7th, 2018
MYRKUR - Juniper (EP) - December 7th, 2018
STEELHEART - Rock'n Milan (live album) - December 7th, 2018