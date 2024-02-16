Today In Metal History 🤘 February 16th, 2024 🤘DAVE LOMBARDO, DEF LEPPARD, DEATH, LYNYRD SKYNYRD

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 64h

Pete Willis (Peter Andrew Willis) (DEF LEPPARD) - February 16th, 1960







Happy 59th

Dave Lombardo (SLAYER, PHILM, GRIP INC., FANTOMAS) - February 16th, 1965





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 31st

LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s The Last Rebel - February 16, 1993



Happy 34th

DEATH’s Spiritual Healing – February 16th, 1990





Happy 20th

VINTERSORG's The Focusing Blur - February 16th, 2004



Happy 15th

GOD FORBID’s Earthsblood - February 16th, 2009



Happy 13th

SACRED STEEL’s The Bloodshed Summoning – February 16th, 2013

Happy 9th

KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Epistemology – February 16th, 2015



Happy 6th



ANGRA - Ømni - February 16th, 2018

DIZZY REED - Rock 'n Roll Ain't Easy - February 16th, 2018

EKTOMORF - Fury - February 16th, 2018

ETHAN BROSH - Conspiracy - February 16th, 2018

EYES SET TO KILL - Eyes Set to Kill - February 16th, 2018

FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS - Six - February 16th, 2018

HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY - Arson - February 16th, 2018

HEAVATAR - Opus II – The Annihilation - February 16th, 2018

LETZTE INSTANZ - Morgenland[ - February 16th, 2018

NEAL MORSE - Life & Times - February 16th, 2018

THE PLOT IN YOU - Dispose - February 16th, 2018

POP EVIL - Pop Evil - February 16th, 2018

SENSES FAIL - If There Is a Light, It Will Find You - February 16th, 2018

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS - The Deep & the Dark - February 16th, 2018



