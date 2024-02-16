Today In Metal History 🤘 February 16th, 2024 🤘DAVE LOMBARDO, DEF LEPPARD, DEATH, LYNYRD SKYNYRD
February 16, 2024, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 64th
Pete Willis (Peter Andrew Willis) (DEF LEPPARD) - February 16th, 1960
Happy 59th
Dave Lombardo (SLAYER, PHILM, GRIP INC., FANTOMAS) - February 16th, 1965
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 31st
LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s The Last Rebel - February 16, 1993
Happy 34th
DEATH’s Spiritual Healing – February 16th, 1990
Happy 20th
VINTERSORG's The Focusing Blur - February 16th, 2004
Happy 15th
GOD FORBID’s Earthsblood - February 16th, 2009
Happy 13th
SACRED STEEL’s The Bloodshed Summoning – February 16th, 2013
Happy 9th
KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Epistemology – February 16th, 2015
Happy 6th
ANGRA - Ømni - February 16th, 2018
DIZZY REED - Rock 'n Roll Ain't Easy - February 16th, 2018
EKTOMORF - Fury - February 16th, 2018
ETHAN BROSH - Conspiracy - February 16th, 2018
EYES SET TO KILL - Eyes Set to Kill - February 16th, 2018
FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS - Six - February 16th, 2018
HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY - Arson - February 16th, 2018
HEAVATAR - Opus II – The Annihilation - February 16th, 2018
LETZTE INSTANZ - Morgenland[ - February 16th, 2018
NEAL MORSE - Life & Times - February 16th, 2018
THE PLOT IN YOU - Dispose - February 16th, 2018
POP EVIL - Pop Evil - February 16th, 2018
SENSES FAIL - If There Is a Light, It Will Find You - February 16th, 2018
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS - The Deep & the Dark - February 16th, 2018