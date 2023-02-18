Today In Metal History 🤘 February 18th, 2023 🤘 KISS, MEGADETH, STYX, DISMEMBER, OVERKILL

February 18, 2023, 22 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities megadeth styx bto overkill kiss hellhammer to-mera benedictum adrenaline mob

Today In Metal History 🤘 February 18th, 2023 🤘 KISS, MEGADETH, STYX, DISMEMBER, OVERKILL

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Gary C. "Gar" Samuelson (MEGADETH): February 18th, 1958 – July 22nd, 1999 (41)



R.I.P. Robin Peter Kendall "Robbie" Bachman (BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE): February 18th, 1953 - January 12th, 2023 (69)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th  
Dennis DeYoung (STYX) - February 18th, 1947


 

 
Happy 52nd  
Merritt Gant (OVERKILL) - February 18th, 1971

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th  
KISS' Kiss - February 18th, 1974 

Happy 20th
STYX’ Cyclorama - February 18th, 2003 
 
Happy 15th  
HELLHAMMER’s Demon Entrails - February 18th, 2008
TO-MERA’s Delusions - February 18th, 2008
 
Happy 12th  
BENEDICTUM’s Dominion – February 18th, 2011
 
Happy 9th  
ADRENALINE MOB’s Men Of Honor – February 18th, 2014 

Happy 15th
DISMEMBER’s Dismember - February 18, 2008

Happy 12th 
BETZEFER’s Freedom To The Slave Makers – February 18th, 2011
DALRIADA’s Igeret – February 18th, 2011

Happy 11th 
KRYPTOS’ The Coils Of Apollyon – February 18th, 2012

Happy 10th 
OFFICIUM TRISTE’s Mors Vin – February 18th, 2013 

Happy 9th 
I KILLED THE PROM QUEEN’s Beloved – February 18th, 2014
SLOUGH FEG’s Digital Resistance – February 18th, 2014



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

Featured Video

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

Latest Reviews