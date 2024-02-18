Today In Metal History 🤘 February 18th, 2024 🤘 KISS, MEGADETH, STYX, DISMEMBER, OVERKILL
February 18, 2024, 42 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Gary C. "Gar" Samuelson (MEGADETH): February 18th, 1958 – July 22nd, 1999 (aged 41)
R.I.P. Robin Peter Kendall "Robbie" Bachman (BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE): February 18th, 1953 - January 12th, 2023 (aged 69)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 77th
Dennis DeYoung (STYX) - February 18th, 1947
Happy 53rd
Merritt Gant (OVERKILL) - February 18th, 1971
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 50th
KISS' Kiss - February 18th, 1974
Happy 21st
STYX’ Cyclorama - February 18th, 2003
Happy 16th
HELLHAMMER’s Demon Entrails - February 18th, 2008
TO-MERA’s Delusions - February 18th, 2008
Happy 13th
BENEDICTUM’s Dominion – February 18th, 2011
Happy 10th
ADRENALINE MOB’s Men Of Honor – February 18th, 2014
Happy 16th
DISMEMBER’s Dismember - February 18, 2008
Happy 13th
BETZEFER’s Freedom To The Slave Makers – February 18th, 2011
DALRIADA’s Igeret – February 18th, 2011
Happy 12th
KRYPTOS’ The Coils Of Apollyon – February 18th, 2012
Happy 11th
OFFICIUM TRISTE’s Mors Vin – February 18th, 2013
Happy 10th
I KILLED THE PROM QUEEN’s Beloved – February 18th, 2014
SLOUGH FEG’s Digital Resistance – February 18th, 2014
Happy 2nd
ANNIHILATOR’s Metal II - February 18th, 2022
BLOODYWOOD’s Rakshak - February 18th, 2022
DAGOBA’s By Night - February 18th, 2022
ESPRIT D'AIR’s Oceans - February 18th, 2022
IMMOLATION’s Acts of God - February 18th, 2022
MATT PIKE’s Pike vs. the Automaton - February 18th, 2022
NIGHTRAGE’s Abyss Rising - February 18th, 2022
SPIRITS OF FIRE’s Embrace the Unknown - February 18th, 2022
STAR ONE’s Revel in Time - February 18th, 2022