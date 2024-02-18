Today In Metal History 🤘 February 18th, 2024 🤘 KISS, MEGADETH, STYX, DISMEMBER, OVERKILL

February 18, 2024, 42 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities megadeth styx bto overkill kiss hellhammer adrenaline mob

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Gary C. "Gar" Samuelson (MEGADETH): February 18th, 1958 – July 22nd, 1999 (aged 41)



R.I.P. Robin Peter Kendall "Robbie" Bachman (BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE): February 18th, 1953 - January 12th, 2023 (aged 69)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th  
Dennis DeYoung (STYX) - February 18th, 1947


 

 
Happy 53rd  
Merritt Gant (OVERKILL) - February 18th, 1971

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th  
KISS' Kiss - February 18th, 1974 

Happy 21st
STYX’ Cyclorama - February 18th, 2003 

Happy 16th  
HELLHAMMER’s Demon Entrails - February 18th, 2008
TO-MERA’s Delusions - February 18th, 2008
 
Happy 13th  
BENEDICTUM’s Dominion – February 18th, 2011
 
Happy 10th  
ADRENALINE MOB’s Men Of Honor – February 18th, 2014 

Happy 16th
DISMEMBER’s Dismember - February 18, 2008

Happy 13th 
BETZEFER’s Freedom To The Slave Makers – February 18th, 2011
DALRIADA’s Igeret – February 18th, 2011

Happy 12th 
KRYPTOS’ The Coils Of Apollyon – February 18th, 2012

Happy 11th 
OFFICIUM TRISTE’s Mors Vin – February 18th, 2013 

Happy 10th 
I KILLED THE PROM QUEEN’s Beloved – February 18th, 2014
SLOUGH FEG’s Digital Resistance – February 18th, 2014

Happy 2nd
ANNIHILATOR’s Metal II - February 18th, 2022
BLOODYWOOD’s Rakshak - February 18th, 2022
DAGOBA’s By Night - February 18th, 2022
ESPRIT D'AIR’s Oceans - February 18th, 2022
IMMOLATION’s Acts of God - February 18th, 2022
MATT PIKE’s Pike vs. the Automaton - February 18th, 2022
NIGHTRAGE’s Abyss Rising - February 18th, 2022
SPIRITS OF FIRE’s Embrace the Unknown - February 18th, 2022
STAR ONE’s Revel in Time - February 18th, 2022



