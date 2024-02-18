Today In Metal History 🤘 February 18th, 2024 🤘 KISS, MEGADETH, STYX, DISMEMBER, OVERKILL

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Gary C. "Gar" Samuelson (MEGADETH): February 18th, 1958 – July 22nd, 1999 (aged 41)







R.I.P. Robin Peter Kendall "Robbie" Bachman (BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE): February 18th, 1953 - January 12th, 2023 (aged 69)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th

Dennis DeYoung (STYX) - February 18th, 1947











Happy 53rd

Merritt Gant (OVERKILL) - February 18th, 1971

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th

KISS' Kiss - February 18th, 1974



Happy 21st

STYX’ Cyclorama - February 18th, 2003

Happy 16th

HELLHAMMER’s Demon Entrails - February 18th, 2008

TO-MERA’s Delusions - February 18th, 2008



Happy 13th

BENEDICTUM’s Dominion – February 18th, 2011



Happy 10th

ADRENALINE MOB’s Men Of Honor – February 18th, 2014





Happy 16th

DISMEMBER’s Dismember - February 18, 2008





Happy 13th

BETZEFER’s Freedom To The Slave Makers – February 18th, 2011

DALRIADA’s Igeret – February 18th, 2011

Happy 12th

KRYPTOS’ The Coils Of Apollyon – February 18th, 2012

Happy 11th

OFFICIUM TRISTE’s Mors Vin – February 18th, 2013

Happy 10th

I KILLED THE PROM QUEEN’s Beloved – February 18th, 2014

SLOUGH FEG’s Digital Resistance – February 18th, 2014



Happy 2nd

ANNIHILATOR’s Metal II - February 18th, 2022

BLOODYWOOD’s Rakshak - February 18th, 2022

DAGOBA’s By Night - February 18th, 2022

ESPRIT D'AIR’s Oceans - February 18th, 2022

IMMOLATION’s Acts of God - February 18th, 2022

MATT PIKE’s Pike vs. the Automaton - February 18th, 2022

NIGHTRAGE’s Abyss Rising - February 18th, 2022

SPIRITS OF FIRE’s Embrace the Unknown - February 18th, 2022

STAR ONE’s Revel in Time - February 18th, 2022