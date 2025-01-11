Today In Metal History 🤘 January 11th, 2024 🤘 SHADOWS FALL, KITTIE, CHIMAIRA, SOILWORK

January 11, 2025, 5 minutes ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 55th 
Jason Bittner (far right above: SHADOWS FALL, OVERKILL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) − January 11th, 1970


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 25th
KITTIE’s Spit – January 11, 2000



CHIMAIRA’s This Present Darkness – January 11th, 2000

Happy 17th
KISS’ Gold - January 11th, 2008
BENEDICTUM’s Seasons Of Tragedy – January 11th, 2008

Happy 14th
ANAL C*NT’s Fuckin’ A - January 11th, 2011
KRYOBURN’s Three Years Eclipsed - January 11th, 2011
MEGASUS’ Menace Of The Universe - January 11th, 2011

Happy 13th 
SKYLARK’s Twilights Of Sand - January 11th, 2012

Happy 7th 
Y&T’s Acoustic Classix, Vol. 1 - January 11th, 2018

Happy 6th
BORN OF OSIRIS - The Simulation - January 11th, 2019
JINJER - Micro - January 11th, 2019
SOILWORK - Verkligheten - January 11th, 2019


