January 12, 2025, 21 minutes ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 January 12th, 2025 🤘LED ZEPPELIN, ROB ZOMBIE, SWORD, APRIL WINE, DEEP PURPLE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 62nd 
Rick Hughes (SWORD) - January 12th, 1963



Happy 60th 
Robert Bartleh Cummings (real name ROB ZOMBIE, WHITE ZOMBIE) - January 12th, 1965



Happy 55th
Zack De La Rocha (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) - January 12th, 1970


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 56th 
LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin - January 12th, 1969

Happy 44th 
APRIL WINE's The Nature Of The Beast - January 12th, 1981

Happy 38th 
DEEP PURPLE's The House Of Blue Light - January 12th, 1987

Happy 27th 
MERCENARY's First Breath - January 12th, 1998

Happy 25th 
THE BLACK CROWES’ By Your Side - January 12th, 1999
 
Happy 21st 
ICED EARTH's The Glorious Burden - January 12th, 2004

Happy 18th
GRAVE DIGGER’s Liberty Or Death - January 12th, 2007
THERION’s Gothic Kabbalah - January 12th, 2007 

Happy 14th 
STRATOVARIUS’ Elysium – January 12th, 2011
MYGRAIN’s myGRAIN – January 12th, 2011

Happy 12th Birthday
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s …And Death Said Live – January 12th, 2013
MUTINY WITHIN’s Synchronicity – January 12th, 2013

Happy 10th 
WEDNESDAY 13’s Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague – January 12th, 2015

Happy 7th 
AVATAR’s Avatar Country – January 12th, 2018
BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Vale – January 12th, 2018
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s No Cross No Crown – January 12th, 2018
LEAVES’ EYES’ Sign Of The Dragonhead – January 12th, 2018
WHITE WIZZARD’s Infernal Overdrive – January 12th, 2018
HAMFERD - Támsins likam - January 12th, 2018
HEIDEVOLK - Vuur Van Verzet - January 12th, 2018
MYSTIC PROPHECY - Monuments Uncovered (covers album) - January 12th, 2018
TRESPASS - Footprints in the Rock - January 12th, 2018
TY TABOR - Alien Beans - January 12th, 2018


KINGDOM IN FLAMES – "Black Widow"

