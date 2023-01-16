Today In Metal History 🤘 January 16th, 2023 🤘 BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BOB KULICK, ZZ TOP, ACCEPT, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

January 16, 2023, 30 minutes ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 January 16th, 2023 🤘 BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BOB KULICK, ZZ TOP, ACCEPT, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Dead (real name Per Yngve Ohlin; MAYHEM) - January 16th, 1969 - April 8th, 1991

R.I.P. Robert “Bob” Joel Kulick (KISS, W.A.S.P., ALICE COOPER, MEAT LOAF): January 16, 1950 – May 28, 2020


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 61st  
Robert William Athas (aka Kane Roberts) (ALICE COOPER) - January 16th, 1962

Happy 54th  
Richard Park "Rich" Ward (STUCK MOJO, FOZZY) - January 16th, 1969


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd  
ZZ TOP’s ZZ Top's First Album - January 16, 1971

Happy 51st  
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Blue Öyster Cult - January 16th, 1972

Happy 44th  
ACCEPT's Accept - January 16th, 1979

Happy 22nd 
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Alcohol Fueled Brewtality - January 16th, 2001

Happy 16th  
AGE OF NEMESIS’ Terra Incognita – January 16th, 2007

Happy 8th  
ANGRA’s Secret Garden – January 16th, 2015
ORDEN ORGAN’s Ravenhead – January 16th, 2015



Featured Audio

OBITUARY - "The Wrong Time"

