Today In Metal History 🤘 January 20th, 2023 🤘 DEF LEPPARD, KISS, JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY, SEPULTURA, HAMMERFALL
January 20, 2023, 18 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
40 years today (January 20th, 1982), OZZY OSBOURNE bit the head off a bat at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa
when a member of the audience threw it on stage. After the show Ozzy was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for rabies shots.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 71st
Paul Stanley (KISS) − January 20th, 1952
Ian Hill (JUDAS PRIEST) − January 20th, 1952
Happy 70th
Robin McAuley (MSG) − January 20th, 1953
Happy 64th
Herman Frank Jr. (ACCEPT, VICTORY) - January 20th, 1959
Happy 57th
Tracii Guns (L. A. GUNS) − January 20th, 1966
Happy 52nd
Derrick Green (SEPULTURA) − January 20th, 1971
Happy 51st
Oscar Dronjak (HAMMERFALL) - January 20th, 1972
Happy 43rd
Mattie Valentine (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 20th, 1980
Happy 42nd
Martin Skaroupka (CRADLE OF FILTH, MASTERPLAN) - January 20th, 1981
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 45th
JOURNEY's Infinity - January 20th, 1978
Happy 40th
DEF LEPPARD's Pyromania - January 20th, 1983
Happy 39th
METALLICA’s “Jump In The Fire” single - January 20th, 1984
Happy 25th
ACE FREHLEY’s Loaded Deck - January 20th, 1998
MOONSPELL's Sin/Pecado - January 20th, 1998
Happy 17th
EDGUY’s Rocket Ride - January 20th, 2006
Happy 14th
RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Living For Death, Destroying The Rest – January 20th, 2009
CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Harvest Floor – January 20th, 2009
Happy 13th
ROYAL HUNT’s X – January 20th, 2010
Happy 11th
BIOHAZARD’s Reborn In Defiance – January 20th, 2012
PRIMAL FEAR’s Unbreakable – January 20th, 2012
NOTHNEGAL’s Decadence – January 20th, 2012
Happy 9th
THE HAUNTED’s Eye Of The Storm (EP) – January 20th, 2014
Happy 6th
FIREWIND’s Immortals – January 20th, 2017
HELHEIM - LandawarijaR - January 20th, 2017
PALISADES - Palisades - January 20th, 2017
Happy 3rd
IMPIETY’s Versus All Gods – January 20th, 2020