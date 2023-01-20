Today In Metal History 🤘 January 20th, 2023 🤘 DEF LEPPARD, KISS, JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY, SEPULTURA, HAMMERFALL

January 20, 2023, 18 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities kiss judas priest l.a. guns sepultura hammerfall journey def leppard

Today In Metal History 🤘 January 20th, 2023 🤘 DEF LEPPARD, KISS, JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY, SEPULTURA, HAMMERFALL

HEAVY HISTORY

40 years today (January 20th, 1982), OZZY OSBOURNE bit the head off a bat at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa
when a member of the audience threw it on stage. After the show Ozzy was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for rabies shots.

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 71st  
Paul Stanley (KISS) − January 20th, 1952



Ian Hill (JUDAS PRIEST) − January 20th, 1952 

Happy 70th  
Robin McAuley (MSG) − January 20th, 1953



Happy 64th
Herman Frank Jr. (ACCEPT, VICTORY) - January 20th, 1959

Happy 57th  
Tracii Guns (L. A. GUNS) −  January 20th, 1966

Happy 52nd 
Derrick Green (SEPULTURA) − January 20th, 1971

Happy 51st  
Oscar Dronjak (HAMMERFALL) - January 20th, 1972 

Happy 43rd  
Mattie Valentine (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 20th, 1980
 
Happy 42nd  
Martin Skaroupka (CRADLE OF FILTH, MASTERPLAN) - January 20th, 1981 


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th  
JOURNEY's Infinity - January 20th, 1978 

Happy 40th  
DEF LEPPARD's Pyromania - January 20th, 1983

Happy 39th  
METALLICA’s “Jump In The Fire” single - January 20th, 1984

Happy 25th  
ACE FREHLEY’s Loaded Deck - January 20th, 1998
MOONSPELL's Sin/Pecado - January 20th, 1998

Happy 17th  
EDGUY’s Rocket Ride - January 20th, 2006

Happy 14th  
RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Living For Death, Destroying The Rest – January 20th, 2009
CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Harvest Floor – January 20th, 2009

Happy 13th  
ROYAL HUNT’s X – January 20th, 2010

Happy 11th  
BIOHAZARD’s Reborn In Defiance – January 20th, 2012
PRIMAL FEAR’s Unbreakable – January 20th, 2012
NOTHNEGAL’s Decadence – January 20th, 2012

Happy 9th
THE HAUNTED’s Eye Of The Storm (EP) – January 20th, 2014

Happy 6th  
FIREWIND’s Immortals – January 20th, 2017
HELHEIM - LandawarijaR - January 20th, 2017
PALISADES - Palisades - January 20th, 2017

Happy 3rd  
IMPIETY’s Versus All Gods – January 20th, 2020



Featured Audio

OBITUARY - "The Wrong Time"

OBITUARY - "The Wrong Time"

Latest Reviews