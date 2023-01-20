Today In Metal History 🤘 January 20th, 2023 🤘 DEF LEPPARD, KISS, JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY, SEPULTURA, HAMMERFALL

HEAVY HISTORY

40 years today (January 20th, 1982), OZZY OSBOURNE bit the head off a bat at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa

when a member of the audience threw it on stage. After the show Ozzy was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for rabies shots.



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st

Paul Stanley (KISS) − January 20th, 1952







Ian Hill (JUDAS PRIEST) − January 20th, 1952





Happy 70th

Robin McAuley (MSG) − January 20th, 1953







Happy 64th

Herman Frank Jr. (ACCEPT, VICTORY) - January 20th, 1959

Happy 57th

Tracii Guns (L. A. GUNS) − January 20th, 1966

Happy 52nd

Derrick Green (SEPULTURA) − January 20th, 1971





Happy 51st

Oscar Dronjak (HAMMERFALL) - January 20th, 1972





Happy 43rd

Mattie Valentine (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 20th, 1980



Happy 42nd

Martin Skaroupka (CRADLE OF FILTH, MASTERPLAN) - January 20th, 1981



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th

JOURNEY's Infinity - January 20th, 1978





Happy 40th

DEF LEPPARD's Pyromania - January 20th, 1983





Happy 39th

METALLICA’s “Jump In The Fire” single - January 20th, 1984





Happy 25th

ACE FREHLEY’s Loaded Deck - January 20th, 1998

MOONSPELL's Sin/Pecado - January 20th, 1998

Happy 17th

EDGUY’s Rocket Ride - January 20th, 2006

Happy 14th

RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Living For Death, Destroying The Rest – January 20th, 2009

CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Harvest Floor – January 20th, 2009

Happy 13th

ROYAL HUNT’s X – January 20th, 2010

Happy 11th

BIOHAZARD’s Reborn In Defiance – January 20th, 2012

PRIMAL FEAR’s Unbreakable – January 20th, 2012

NOTHNEGAL’s Decadence – January 20th, 2012





Happy 9th

THE HAUNTED’s Eye Of The Storm (EP) – January 20th, 2014

Happy 6th

FIREWIND’s Immortals – January 20th, 2017

HELHEIM - LandawarijaR - January 20th, 2017

PALISADES - Palisades - January 20th, 2017





Happy 3rd

IMPIETY’s Versus All Gods – January 20th, 2020