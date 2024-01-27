Today In Metal History 🤘 January 27th, 2024 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, THIN LIZZY, FAITH NO MORE, PINK FLOYD, EDGUY, URIAH HEEP

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd

Brian Downey (THIN LIZZY) - January 27th, 1951





Happy 56th

Mike Patton (FAITH NO MORE, DEAD CROSS, MR. BUNGLE, FANTÔMAS) - January 27th, 1968

Happy 80th

Nick Mason (PINK FLOYD) January 27th, 1944





Happy 71st

Carl Canedy (THE RODS, CANEDY) - January 27th, 1953

Happy 67th

Janick Gers (IRON MAIDEN) - January 27th, 1957





Happy 64th

Jaime St. James (BLACK N BLUE, WARRANT) - January 27th, 1960

Happy 62nd

Marc Ferrari (KEEL, COLD SWEAT, MEDICINE WHEEL) - January 27th, 1962

Happy 51st

Scott Leach (CRYSTAL BALL) - January 27th, 1973



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 25th

EDGUY's Theater Of Salvation - January 27th, 1999



Happy 21st

STRATOVARIUS' Elements, Pt. 1 - January 27th, 2003



Happy 20th

PIG DESTROYER's Painter Of Dead Girls - January 27th, 2004

Happy 14th

TROLL’s Neo-Satanic Supremacy – January 27th, 2010

Happy 12th

BLIND GUARDIAN’s Memories Of A Time To Come – January 27th, 2012

IRON FIRE’s Voyage Of The Damned – January 27th, 2012

SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Bloodbath – January 27th, 2012

Happy 10th

KAMPFAR’s Djevelmakt – January 27th, 2014

HAMMERCULT’s Steelcrusher – January 27th, 2014

TRANSATLANCTIC’s Kaleidoscope – January 27th, 2014

SKINDRED’s Kill The Power – January 27th, 2014

Happy 9th

PERIPHERY’s Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega – January 27th, 2015

VENOM’s From The Very Depths – January 27th, 2015



SWEET AND LYNCH’s Only To Rise – January 27th, 2015

Happy 7th

BEHEADED's Beast Incarnate - January 27th, 2017

BETRAYING THE MARTYRS' The Resilient - January 27th, 2017

CHROME MOLLY's Hoodoo Voodoo - January 27th, 2017

CODE's Lost Signal (EP) - January 27th, 2017

HOUR OF PENANCE's Cast the First Stone - January 27th, 2017

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE's He Saw It Comin' - January 27th, 2017

KREATOR's Gods of Violence - January 27th, 2017



KROKUS' Big Rocks - January 27th, 2017

THE MURDER OF MY SWEET's Echoes of the Aftermath - January 27th, 2017

STEPHEN PEARCY's Smash - January 27th, 2017

XANDRIA's Theater of Dimensions - January 27th, 2017



Happy 1st

…AND OCEANS’ As In Gardens, So In Tombs - January 27th, 2023

ABLAZE MY SORROW’s The Loss of All Hope - January 27th, 2023

RONNIE ROMERO’s Raised On Heavy Radio - January 27th, 2023

STEVE VAI’s Vai/Gash - January 27th, 2023

URIAH HEEP’s Chaos & Colour - January 27th, 2023



