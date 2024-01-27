Today In Metal History 🤘 January 27th, 2024 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, THIN LIZZY, FAITH NO MORE, PINK FLOYD, EDGUY, URIAH HEEP

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 73rd  
Brian Downey (THIN LIZZY) - January 27th, 1951

Happy 56th  
Mike Patton (FAITH NO MORE, DEAD CROSS, MR. BUNGLE, FANTÔMAS) - January 27th, 1968

Happy 80th 
Nick Mason (PINK FLOYD) January 27th, 1944

Happy 71st  
Carl Canedy (THE RODS, CANEDY) - January 27th, 1953

Happy 67th  
Janick Gers (IRON MAIDEN) - January 27th, 1957

Happy 64th  
Jaime St. James (BLACK N BLUE, WARRANT) - January 27th, 1960

Happy 62nd  
Marc Ferrari (KEEL, COLD SWEAT, MEDICINE WHEEL) - January 27th, 1962

Happy 51st  
Scott Leach (CRYSTAL BALL) - January 27th, 1973


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 25th  

EDGUY's Theater Of Salvation - January 27th, 1999

Happy 21st  
STRATOVARIUS' Elements, Pt. 1 - January 27th, 2003

Happy 20th 
PIG DESTROYER's Painter Of Dead Girls - January 27th, 2004

Happy 14th  
TROLL’s Neo-Satanic Supremacy – January 27th, 2010

Happy 12th  
BLIND GUARDIAN’s Memories Of A Time To Come – January 27th, 2012
IRON FIRE’s Voyage Of The Damned – January 27th, 2012
SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Bloodbath – January 27th, 2012

Happy 10th  
KAMPFAR’s Djevelmakt – January 27th, 2014
HAMMERCULT’s Steelcrusher – January 27th, 2014
TRANSATLANCTIC’s Kaleidoscope – January 27th, 2014
SKINDRED’s Kill The Power – January 27th, 2014

Happy 9th  
PERIPHERY’s Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega – January 27th, 2015
VENOM’s From The Very Depths – January 27th, 2015

SWEET AND LYNCH’s Only To Rise – January 27th, 2015

Happy 7th  
BEHEADED's Beast Incarnate - January 27th, 2017
BETRAYING THE MARTYRS' The Resilient - January 27th, 2017
CHROME MOLLY's Hoodoo Voodoo - January 27th, 2017
CODE's Lost Signal (EP) - January 27th, 2017
HOUR OF PENANCE's Cast the First Stone - January 27th, 2017
JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE's He Saw It Comin' - January 27th, 2017
KREATOR's Gods of Violence - January 27th, 2017

KROKUS' Big Rocks - January 27th, 2017
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET's Echoes of the Aftermath - January 27th, 2017
STEPHEN PEARCY's Smash - January 27th, 2017
XANDRIA's Theater of Dimensions - January 27th, 2017

Happy 1st
…AND OCEANS’ As In Gardens, So In Tombs - January 27th, 2023
ABLAZE MY SORROW’s The Loss of All Hope - January 27th, 2023
RONNIE ROMERO’s Raised On Heavy Radio - January 27th, 2023
STEVE VAI’s Vai/Gash - January 27th, 2023
URIAH HEEP’s Chaos & Colour - January 27th, 2023



