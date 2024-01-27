Today In Metal History 🤘 January 27th, 2024 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, THIN LIZZY, FAITH NO MORE, PINK FLOYD, EDGUY, URIAH HEEP
January 27, 2024, 37 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
Brian Downey (THIN LIZZY) - January 27th, 1951
Happy 56th
Mike Patton (FAITH NO MORE, DEAD CROSS, MR. BUNGLE, FANTÔMAS) - January 27th, 1968
Happy 80th
Nick Mason (PINK FLOYD) January 27th, 1944
Happy 71st
Carl Canedy (THE RODS, CANEDY) - January 27th, 1953
Happy 67th
Janick Gers (IRON MAIDEN) - January 27th, 1957
Happy 64th
Jaime St. James (BLACK N BLUE, WARRANT) - January 27th, 1960
Happy 62nd
Marc Ferrari (KEEL, COLD SWEAT, MEDICINE WHEEL) - January 27th, 1962
Happy 51st
Scott Leach (CRYSTAL BALL) - January 27th, 1973
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 25th
EDGUY's Theater Of Salvation - January 27th, 1999
Happy 21st
STRATOVARIUS' Elements, Pt. 1 - January 27th, 2003
Happy 20th
PIG DESTROYER's Painter Of Dead Girls - January 27th, 2004
Happy 14th
TROLL’s Neo-Satanic Supremacy – January 27th, 2010
Happy 12th
BLIND GUARDIAN’s Memories Of A Time To Come – January 27th, 2012
IRON FIRE’s Voyage Of The Damned – January 27th, 2012
SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Bloodbath – January 27th, 2012
Happy 10th
KAMPFAR’s Djevelmakt – January 27th, 2014
HAMMERCULT’s Steelcrusher – January 27th, 2014
TRANSATLANCTIC’s Kaleidoscope – January 27th, 2014
SKINDRED’s Kill The Power – January 27th, 2014
Happy 9th
PERIPHERY’s Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega – January 27th, 2015
VENOM’s From The Very Depths – January 27th, 2015
SWEET AND LYNCH’s Only To Rise – January 27th, 2015
Happy 7th
BEHEADED's Beast Incarnate - January 27th, 2017
BETRAYING THE MARTYRS' The Resilient - January 27th, 2017
CHROME MOLLY's Hoodoo Voodoo - January 27th, 2017
CODE's Lost Signal (EP) - January 27th, 2017
HOUR OF PENANCE's Cast the First Stone - January 27th, 2017
JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE's He Saw It Comin' - January 27th, 2017
KREATOR's Gods of Violence - January 27th, 2017
KROKUS' Big Rocks - January 27th, 2017
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET's Echoes of the Aftermath - January 27th, 2017
STEPHEN PEARCY's Smash - January 27th, 2017
XANDRIA's Theater of Dimensions - January 27th, 2017
Happy 1st
…AND OCEANS’ As In Gardens, So In Tombs - January 27th, 2023
ABLAZE MY SORROW’s The Loss of All Hope - January 27th, 2023
RONNIE ROMERO’s Raised On Heavy Radio - January 27th, 2023
STEVE VAI’s Vai/Gash - January 27th, 2023
URIAH HEEP’s Chaos & Colour - January 27th, 2023