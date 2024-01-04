Today In Metal History 🤘 January 4th, 2024 🤘JUDAS PRIEST, THIN LIZZY, TYPE O NEGATIVE, L.A. GUNS, THE DOORS
January 4, 2024, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Philip Parris "Phil" Lynott (THIN LIZZY): August 20th, 1949 – January 4th, 1986 (aged 36)
R.I.P. Peter “Steele” Thomas Ratajczyk (TYPE O NEGATIVE): January 4th, 1962 – April 14th, 2010 (aged 48)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 62nd
David DeFeis (VIRGIN STEELE) - January 4th, 1962
Happy 60th
Michael Olivieri (LEATHERWOLF) - January 4th, 1964
Michael Fast (PRETTY MAIDS) − January 4th, 1964
Happy 50th
Curran Murphy (SHATTER MESSIAH) - January 4th, 1974
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 57th
THE DOORS’ The Doors - January 4th, 1967
Happy 40th
JUDAS PRIEST's Defenders Of The Faith - January 4th, 1984
Happy 36th
L.A. GUNS’ L.A. Guns - January 4th, 1988
Happy 14th
TEXTURES’ Extracts 2004 - 2009 - January 4th, 2010
Happy 6th
ABIGOR - Höllenzwang (Chronicles of Perdition) - January 4th, 2018
Happy 5th
CALLEJON - Hartgeld im Club - January 4th, 2019
FESTERDAY - Iihtallan - January 4th, 2019
JOHN GARCIA AND THE BAND OF GOLD - John Garcia and the Band of Gold - January 4th, 2019
LEGION OF THE DAMNED - Slaves of the Shadow Realm - January 4th, 2019
ROSETTA - Sower of Wind - January 4th, 2019