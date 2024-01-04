Today In Metal History 🤘 January 4th, 2024 🤘JUDAS PRIEST, THIN LIZZY, TYPE O NEGATIVE, L.A. GUNS, THE DOORS

January 4, 2024, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Philip Parris "Phil" Lynott (THIN LIZZY): August 20th, 1949 – January 4th, 1986 (aged 36)

R.I.P. Peter “Steele” Thomas Ratajczyk (TYPE O NEGATIVE): January 4th, 1962 – April 14th, 2010 (aged 48)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 62nd
David DeFeis (VIRGIN STEELE) - January 4th, 1962

Happy 60th 
Michael Olivieri (LEATHERWOLF) - January 4th, 1964
Michael Fast (PRETTY MAIDS) − January 4th, 1964



Happy 50th
Curran Murphy (SHATTER MESSIAH) - January 4th, 1974

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 57th
THE DOORS’ The Doors - January 4th, 1967

Happy 40th 
JUDAS PRIEST's Defenders Of The Faith - January 4th, 1984

Happy 36th 
L.A. GUNS’ L.A. Guns - January 4th, 1988

Happy 14th 
TEXTURES’ Extracts 2004 - 2009 - January 4th, 2010

Happy 6th
ABIGOR - Höllenzwang (Chronicles of Perdition) - January 4th, 2018

Happy 5th
CALLEJON - Hartgeld im Club - January 4th, 2019
FESTERDAY - Iihtallan - January 4th, 2019
JOHN GARCIA AND THE BAND OF GOLD - John Garcia and the Band of Gold - January 4th, 2019
LEGION OF THE DAMNED - Slaves of the Shadow Realm - January 4th, 2019
ROSETTA - Sower of Wind - January 4th, 2019



