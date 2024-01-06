Today In Metal History 🤘 January 6th, 2024 🤘MALCOLM YOUNG, SYD BARRETT, KITTIE, PETER FRAMPTON, ALCEST

January 6, 2024, 42 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. SYD BARRETT (PINK FLOYD) − January 6th, 1946 – July 7th, 2006 (aged 60)

R.I.P. Nicole Bogner (VISIONS OF ATLANTIS) – March 22nd 1984 – January 6th, 2012 (aged 27)

R.I.P Malcolm Young (AC/DC) − January 6th, 1953 - November 18th, 2017 (aged 64)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th
Muzz Skillings (LIVING COLOUR) - January 6th, 1964

Happy 57th
Pete Loran (TRIXTER) − January 6th, 1967

Happy 42nd
Morgan Lander (KITTIE) - January 6th, 1982 (photo credit: Joe Kleon)

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th
PETER FRAMPTON’s Frampton Comes Alive! - January 6th, 1976

Happy 42nd
SAMMY HAGAR's Standing Hampton - January 6th, 1982

Happy 15th
DESTROY DESTROY DESTROY’s Battle Sluts – January 6th, 2009

Happy 12th
ALCEST’s Les Voyages de l’Ame – January 6th, 2012

Happy 10th
ICED EARTH’s Plagues Of Babylon – January 6th, 2014

JAMES LABRIE’s I Will Not Break – January 6th, 2014



