Today In Metal History 🤘 July 16th, 2021🤘 DEEP PURPLE, JOHNNY WINTER, STYX, JUDAS PRIEST

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Jonathan Douglas "Jon" Lord (DEEP PURPLE) - June 9th, 1941 – July 16th, 2012





R.I.P. JOHNNY Dawson WINTER III: February 23rd, 1944 – July 16th, 2014





R.I.P. John Anthony Panozzo (STYX): September 20th, 1948 – July 16th, 1996

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 71st Birthday Alan Fitzgerald (NIGHT RANGER, SAMMY HAGAR, MONTROSE, GAMMA) - July 16th, 1949

Happy 46th Birthday Ryan McCombs (DROWNING POOL, SOIL) - July 16th, 1974

Heavy Releases



Happy 30th

IMMOLATION’s Dawn Of Possession - July 16th, 1991





Happy 20th

JUDAS PRIEST’s Demolition - July 16th, 2001

20 years ago today, JUDAS PRIEST released their second and final studio album to feature singer Tim “Ripper” Owens.





Happy 11th

DARKSEED's Poison Awaits - July 16th, 2010

Happy 9th

GOD FORBID’s Beneath The Scars Of Glory And Progression - July 16th, 2012

WAYLANDER’s Kindred Spirits – July 16th, 2012

Happy 8th

TROUBLE’s The Distortion Field - July 16th, 2013