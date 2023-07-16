Today In Metal History 🤘 July 16th, 2023🤘 DEEP PURPLE, JOHNNY WINTER, STYX, JUDAS PRIEST
July 16, 2023, 13 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Jonathan Douglas "Jon" Lord (DEEP PURPLE) - June 9th, 1941 – July 16th, 2012 (aged 71)
R.I.P. JOHNNY Dawson WINTER III: February 23rd, 1944 – July 16th, 2014 (aged 70)
R.I.P. John Anthony Panozzo (STYX): September 20th, 1948 – July 16th, 1996 (aged 47)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 57th
The first hard rock supergroup CREAM - Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker and Eric Clapton - formed 57 years ago today (July 16th, 1966).
Happy 74th
Alan Fitzgerald (NIGHT RANGER, SAMMY HAGAR, MONTROSE, GAMMA) - July 16th, 1949
Happy 49th
Ryan McCombs (DROWNING POOL, SOIL) - July 16th, 1974
Heavy Releases
Happy 33rd
IAN GILLAN's Naked Thunder - July 16th, 1990
Happy 32nd
IMMOLATION’s Dawn Of Possession - July 16th, 1991
Happy 22nd
JUDAS PRIEST’s Demolition - July 16th, 2001
20 years ago today, JUDAS PRIEST released their second and final studio album to feature singer Tim “Ripper” Owens.
Happy 13
DARKSEED's Poison Awaits - July 16th, 2010
Happy 11th
GOD FORBID’s Beneath The Scars Of Glory And Progression - July 16th, 2012
WAYLANDER’s Kindred Spirits – July 16th, 2012
Happy 10th
TROUBLE’s The Distortion Field - July 16th, 2013