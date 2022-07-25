Today In Metal History 🤘 July 25th, 2022🤘METALLICA, AC/DC, NAZARETH, OBITUARY, ALICE COOPER
Happy 81st
R.I.P. Manuel “Manny” Charlton (NAZARETH) - July 25th, 1941 - July 5th, 2022
Founding guitarist from 1968 - 1990.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 79th
James Stanley "Jim" McCarty (THE YARDBIRDS) - July 25th, 1943
Drummer Jim McCarty is the only member of the band to feature in every lineup.
Happy 72nd
Mark Clarke (URIAH HEEP, COLISSEUM) - July 25th, 1950
Happy 54th
Tommie Mike Christer Helgesson (aka Snowy Shaw; KING DIAMOND, DREAM EVIL, NOTRE DAME, MEMENTO MORI) - July 25th, 1968
Happy 53rd
Trevor Peres (OBITUARY) - July 25th, 1969
Happy 49th
Daniel Lloyd Davey (aka Dani Filth; CRADLE OF FILTH) - July 25th, 1973
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 53rd
YES’ Yes - July 25th, 1969
Happy 52nd
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’S Cosmo’s Factory - July 25th, 1970
#1 in Australia, Canada, France, Norway and the United States where it spent nine consecutive weeks in the number one position on the Billboard 200 chart.
Happy 42nd
AC/DC's Back In Black - July 25th, 1980
Happy 39th
METALLICA's Kill 'Em All - July 25th, 1983
Happy 35th
LOUDNESS’ Lightning Strikes - July 25th, 1986
Happy 33rd
ALICE COOPER's Trash - July 25th, 1989
Happy 16th
GRAVE's As Rapture Comes - July 25, 2006
VOIVOD's Katorz - July 25, 2006
FROM A SECOND STORY WINDOW's Delanda - July 25, 2006
Happy 8th
CRYSTAL EYES’ Killer - July 25, 2014