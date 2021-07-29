Today In Metal History 🤘 July 29th, 2021🤘 RUSH, JOHN SYKES, MOONSPELL, SLAYER, POWERWOLF
July 29, 2021, 54 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 68th
RUSH's Geddy Lee - July 29th, 1953 (Photo above by Joe Kleon)
Happy 62nd
JOHN SYKES (BLUE MURDER, WHITESNAKE, THIN LIZZY) - July 29th, 1959
Happy 56th
Woody Weatherman (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY) – July 29th, 1965
Heavy Releases
Happy 25th
MOONSPELL’s Irreligious - July 29th, 1996
Happy 24th
PANTERA's Official Live: 101 Proof - July 29th, 1997
WARRANT’s Live 86-97 – July 29th, 1997
ALICE COOPER’s A Fistful Of Alice - July 29th, 1997
Happy 18th
SLAYER’s War At The Warfield – July 29th, 2003
Happy 13th
ALICE COOPER’s Along Came A Spider – July 29th, 2008
SOULFLY's Conquer - July 29th, 2008
Happy 10th
POWERWOLF’s Blood Of The Saints - July 29th, 2011
Happy 8th
JAMES LABRIE’s Impermanent Resonance - July 29th, 2013
Happy 5th
GHOUL’s Dungeon Bastards - July 29th, 2016
RINGWORM’s Snake Church - July 29th, 2016
SINSAENUM’s Echoes Of The Tortured - July 29th, 2016