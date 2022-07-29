Today In Metal History 🤘 July 29th, 2022🤘 RUSH, METALLICA, JOHN SYKES, MOONSPELL, SLAYER, POWERWOLF
HEAVY HISTORY
31 years ago today (July 29, 1991), we got to hear the first sounds of the follow-up to METALLICA’s ...And Justice For All.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 69th
RUSH's Geddy Lee - July 29th, 1953 (Photo above by Joe Kleon)
Happy 63rd
JOHN SYKES (BLUE MURDER, WHITESNAKE, THIN LIZZY) - July 29th, 1959
Happy 57th
Woody Weatherman (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY) – July 29th, 1965
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 26th
MOONSPELL’s Irreligious - July 29th, 1996
Happy 25th
PANTERA's Official Live: 101 Proof - July 29th, 1997
WARRANT’s Live 86-97 – July 29th, 1997
ALICE COOPER’s A Fistful Of Alice - July 29th, 1997
Happy 19th
SLAYER’s War At The Warfield – July 29th, 2003
Happy 14th
ALICE COOPER’s Along Came A Spider – July 29th, 2008
SOULFLY's Conquer - July 29th, 2008
Happy 11th
POWERWOLF’s Blood Of The Saints - July 29th, 2011
Happy 9th
JAMES LABRIE’s Impermanent Resonance - July 29th, 2013
Happy 6th
GHOUL’s Dungeon Bastards - July 29th, 2016
RINGWORM’s Snake Church - July 29th, 2016
SINSAENUM’s Echoes Of The Tortured - July 29th, 2016