Today In Metal History 🤘 July 29th, 2022🤘 RUSH, METALLICA, JOHN SYKES, MOONSPELL, SLAYER, POWERWOLF

HEAVY HISTORY

31 years ago today (July 29, 1991), we got to hear the first sounds of the follow-up to METALLICA’s ...And Justice For All.







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 69th

RUSH's Geddy Lee - July 29th, 1953 (Photo above by Joe Kleon)



Happy 63rd

JOHN SYKES (BLUE MURDER, WHITESNAKE, THIN LIZZY) - July 29th, 1959

Happy 57th

Woody Weatherman (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY) – July 29th, 1965





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 26th

MOONSPELL’s Irreligious - July 29th, 1996



Happy 25th

PANTERA's Official Live: 101 Proof - July 29th, 1997

WARRANT’s Live 86-97 – July 29th, 1997

ALICE COOPER’s A Fistful Of Alice - July 29th, 1997

Happy 19th

SLAYER’s War At The Warfield – July 29th, 2003



Happy 14th

ALICE COOPER’s Along Came A Spider – July 29th, 2008

SOULFLY's Conquer - July 29th, 2008

Happy 11th

POWERWOLF’s Blood Of The Saints - July 29th, 2011



Happy 9th

JAMES LABRIE’s Impermanent Resonance - July 29th, 2013

Happy 6th

GHOUL’s Dungeon Bastards - July 29th, 2016

RINGWORM’s Snake Church - July 29th, 2016

SINSAENUM’s Echoes Of The Tortured - July 29th, 2016