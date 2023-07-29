Today In Metal History 🤘 July 29th, 2023🤘 RUSH, METALLICA, JOHN SYKES, MOONSPELL, SLAYER, POWERWOLF
HEAVY HISTORY
July 29, 1974 is significant in both Canadian rock history and St. Catharines folklore. On Geddy Lee’s 21st birthday, Port Dalhousie resident Neil Peart joined the band Rush. St. Catharines' most popular beach is located right on the shores of Lake Ontario at Lakeside Park.
32 years ago today (July 29, 1991), we got to hear the first sounds of the follow-up to METALLICA’s ...And Justice For All.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 70th
RUSH's Geddy Lee - July 29th, 1953 (Photo above by Joe Kleon)
Happy 64th
JOHN SYKES (BLUE MURDER, WHITESNAKE, THIN LIZZY) - July 29th, 1959
Happy 58th
Woody Weatherman (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY) – July 29th, 1965
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 27th
MOONSPELL’s Irreligious - July 29th, 1996
Happy 26th
PANTERA's Official Live: 101 Proof - July 29th, 1997
WARRANT’s Live 86-97 – July 29th, 1997
ALICE COOPER’s A Fistful Of Alice - July 29th, 1997
Happy 20th
SLAYER’s War At The Warfield – July 29th, 2003
Happy 15th
ALICE COOPER’s Along Came A Spider – July 29th, 2008
SOULFLY's Conquer - July 29th, 2008
Happy 12th
POWERWOLF’s Blood Of The Saints - July 29th, 2011
Happy 10th
JAMES LABRIE’s Impermanent Resonance - July 29th, 2013
Happy 7th
GHOUL’s Dungeon Bastards - July 29th, 2016
RINGWORM’s Snake Church - July 29th, 2016
SINSAENUM’s Echoes Of The Tortured - July 29th, 2016
Happy 1st
BELPHEGOR’s The Devils - July 29th, 2022
BLACK MAGNET’s Body Prophecy - July 29th, 2022
CHAT PILE’s God's Country - July 29th, 2022
KRISIUN’s Mortem Solis - July 29th, 2022
STICK TO YOUR GUNS’ Spectre - July 29th, 2022
TORTURE KILLER’s Dead Inside - July 29th, 2022