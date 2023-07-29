Today In Metal History 🤘 July 29th, 2023🤘 RUSH, METALLICA, JOHN SYKES, MOONSPELL, SLAYER, POWERWOLF

HEAVY HISTORY



July 29, 1974 is significant in both Canadian rock history and St. Catharines folklore. On Geddy Lee’s 21st birthday, Port Dalhousie resident Neil Peart joined the band Rush. St. Catharines' most popular beach is located right on the shores of Lake Ontario at Lakeside Park.





32 years ago today (July 29, 1991), we got to hear the first sounds of the follow-up to METALLICA’s ...And Justice For All.







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 70th

RUSH's Geddy Lee - July 29th, 1953 (Photo above by Joe Kleon)



Happy 64th

JOHN SYKES (BLUE MURDER, WHITESNAKE, THIN LIZZY) - July 29th, 1959

Happy 58th

Woody Weatherman (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY) – July 29th, 1965





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 27th

MOONSPELL’s Irreligious - July 29th, 1996



Happy 26th

PANTERA's Official Live: 101 Proof - July 29th, 1997

WARRANT’s Live 86-97 – July 29th, 1997

ALICE COOPER’s A Fistful Of Alice - July 29th, 1997

Happy 20th

SLAYER’s War At The Warfield – July 29th, 2003



Happy 15th

ALICE COOPER’s Along Came A Spider – July 29th, 2008

SOULFLY's Conquer - July 29th, 2008

Happy 12th

POWERWOLF’s Blood Of The Saints - July 29th, 2011



Happy 10th

JAMES LABRIE’s Impermanent Resonance - July 29th, 2013

Happy 7th

GHOUL’s Dungeon Bastards - July 29th, 2016

RINGWORM’s Snake Church - July 29th, 2016

SINSAENUM’s Echoes Of The Tortured - July 29th, 2016



Happy 1st

BELPHEGOR’s The Devils - July 29th, 2022

BLACK MAGNET’s Body Prophecy - July 29th, 2022

CHAT PILE’s God's Country - July 29th, 2022

KRISIUN’s Mortem Solis - July 29th, 2022

STICK TO YOUR GUNS’ Spectre - July 29th, 2022

TORTURE KILLER’s Dead Inside - July 29th, 2022



