Today In Metal History 🤘 July 31st, 2022🤘 ARCH ENEMY, JOHN 5, JOURNEY, KATAKLYSM

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 51st

John “5” William Lowery (ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON) - July 31st, 1971

Happy 37th

Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY, THE AGONIST) - July 31st, 1985 (photo above by Joe Kleon)



Happy 41st

Matthew Charles Sanders (Matt Shadows; AVENGED SEVENFOLD) - July 31st, 1981

Heavy Releases

Happy 41st

JOURNEY's Escape - July 31st, 1981

Billboard chart numbers: "Don't Stop Believin'" (#9), "Who's Crying Now" (#4) and "Open Arms" (#2). A reason why it has sold over 12 million copies worldwide!



Happy 15th

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's The Way Of The Fist - July 31st, 2007

WHITECHAPEL's The Somatic Defilement - July 31st, 2007



Happy 11th

WELICORUSS’ Kharna (EP) – July 31st, 2011

Happy 10th

NACHTMYSTIUM’s Silencing Machine - July 31st, 2012

EVOKEN’s Atra Mors – July 31st, 2012

Happy 7th

KATAKLYSM's Of Ghosts And Gods - July 31st, 2015

XANDRIA's Fire & Ashes (EP) - July 31st, 2015





Happy 5th

THUNDERSTICK - Something Wicked This Way Comes - July 31st, 2017



Happy 3rd

JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES - Invasion - July 31st, 2019



Happy 2nd

ALCATRAZZ - Born Innocent - July 31st, 2020

ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - Let the Light In - July 31st, 2020

DEE SNIDER - For the Love of Metal Live! - July 31st, 2020

DISAVOWED - Revocation of the Fallen - July 31st, 2020

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT - Alphaville - July 31st, 2020

KATALEPSY - Terra Mortuus Est - July 31st, 2020

LIONHEART - The Reality of Miracles - July 31st, 2020

SEPTICFLESH - Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX (live album) - July 31st, 2020

UPON A BURNING BODY - Built from War (EP) - July 31st, 2020