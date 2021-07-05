Today In Metal History 🤘 July 5th, 2021🤘 SLAYER, HELIX, SAGA, OVERKILL, ABBATH

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Paul Hackman (HELIX): 1953 - July 5th, 1992
29 years ago today (July 5, 1992) HELIX guitarist Paul Hackman was killed in a van roll-over after a show in Vancouver. He was only 38. Hackman co-wrote the band's classic "Deep Cuts The Knife" with producer/writer Bob Halligan Jr..

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 71st
Michael Monarch (STEPPENWOLF) - July 5th, 1950
The guitarist who played the riff on "Born To Be Wild", where we first heard the term "heavy metal"!

Happy 67th
Michael Sadler (SAGA) - July 5th, 1954

Happy 67th
James "Jimmy" Crespo Jr. (AEROSMITH) - July 5th, 1954

When Joe Perry left the building temporarily, Aerosmith roared back with new guitarist Jimmy Crespo and a blistering new album. Check it out on Spotify below:

Happy 57th
Eric Stacy (FASTER PUSSYCAT) - July 5, 1964

Happy 54th
Gary Hughes (TEN) - July 5, 1967

Happy 53rd
Harry Hess (HAREM SCAREM) - July 5, 1968

Heavy Releases

Happy 33rd
SLAYER's South Of Heaven - July 5th, 1988

Happy 38th
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Suicidal Tendencies - July 5th, 1983

Happy 37th
BILLY SQUIRE’s Signs Of Life - July 5th, 1984

Happy 33rd
OVERKILL’s Under The Influence - July 5th, 1988

Happy 16th
IRON MAIDEN’s The Essential Iron Maiden - July 5th, 2005

Happy 10th
UNEARTH's Darkness In The Light - July 5th, 2011

Happy 2nd
ABBATH’s Outstrider – July 5th, 2019
3TEETH’s Metawar - July 5th, 2019
BULLET’s Live - July 5th, 2019
ELLEFSON’s Sleeping Giants - July 5th, 2019
IMMORTAL BIRD’s Thrive On Neglect - July 5th, 2019
TURILLI / LIONE RHAPSODY’s Zero Gravity (Rebirth And Evolution) - July 5th, 2019



