Today In Metal History 🤘 July 5th, 2022🤘 SLAYER, HELIX, SAGA, OVERKILL, ABBATH
July 5, 2022, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Paul Hackman (HELIX): 1953 - July 5th, 1992
29 years ago today (July 5, 1992) HELIX guitarist Paul Hackman was killed in a van roll-over after a show in Vancouver. He was only 38. Hackman co-wrote the band's classic "Deep Cuts The Knife" with producer/writer Bob Halligan Jr..
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 72nd
Michael Monarch (STEPPENWOLF) - July 5th, 1950
The guitarist who played the riff on "Born To Be Wild", where we first heard the term "heavy metal"!
Happy 68th
Michael Sadler (SAGA) - July 5th, 1954
Happy 68th
James "Jimmy" Crespo Jr. (AEROSMITH) - July 5th, 1954
When Joe Perry left the building temporarily, Aerosmith roared back with new guitarist Jimmy Crespo and a blistering new album. Check it out on Spotify below:
Happy 58th
Eric Stacy (FASTER PUSSYCAT) - July 5, 1964
Happy 55th
Gary Hughes (TEN) - July 5, 1967
Happy 54th
Harry Hess (HAREM SCAREM) - July 5, 1968
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 34th
SLAYER's South Of Heaven - July 5th, 1988
Happy 39th
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Suicidal Tendencies - July 5th, 1983
Happy 38th
BILLY SQUIRE’s Signs Of Life - July 5th, 1984
Happy 34th
OVERKILL’s Under The Influence - July 5th, 1988
Happy 17th
IRON MAIDEN’s The Essential Iron Maiden - July 5th, 2005
Happy 11th
UNEARTH's Darkness In The Light - July 5th, 2011
Happy 3rd
ABBATH’s Outstrider – July 5th, 2019
3TEETH’s Metawar - July 5th, 2019
BULLET’s Live - July 5th, 2019
ELLEFSON’s Sleeping Giants - July 5th, 2019
IMMORTAL BIRD’s Thrive On Neglect - July 5th, 2019
TURILLI / LIONE RHAPSODY’s Zero Gravity (Rebirth And Evolution) - July 5th, 2019