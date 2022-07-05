Today In Metal History 🤘 July 5th, 2022🤘 SLAYER, HELIX, SAGA, OVERKILL, ABBATH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Paul Hackman (HELIX): 1953 - July 5th, 1992

29 years ago today (July 5, 1992) HELIX guitarist Paul Hackman was killed in a van roll-over after a show in Vancouver. He was only 38. Hackman co-wrote the band's classic "Deep Cuts The Knife" with producer/writer Bob Halligan Jr..





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

Michael Monarch (STEPPENWOLF) - July 5th, 1950

The guitarist who played the riff on "Born To Be Wild", where we first heard the term "heavy metal"!

Happy 68th

Michael Sadler (SAGA) - July 5th, 1954





Happy 68th

James "Jimmy" Crespo Jr. (AEROSMITH) - July 5th, 1954

When Joe Perry left the building temporarily, Aerosmith roared back with new guitarist Jimmy Crespo and a blistering new album. Check it out on Spotify below:

Happy 58th

Eric Stacy (FASTER PUSSYCAT) - July 5, 1964

Happy 55th

Gary Hughes (TEN) - July 5, 1967



Happy 54th

Harry Hess (HAREM SCAREM) - July 5, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 34th

SLAYER's South Of Heaven - July 5th, 1988



Happy 39th

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Suicidal Tendencies - July 5th, 1983

Happy 38th

BILLY SQUIRE’s Signs Of Life - July 5th, 1984

Happy 34th

OVERKILL’s Under The Influence - July 5th, 1988



Happy 17th

IRON MAIDEN’s The Essential Iron Maiden - July 5th, 2005

Happy 11th

UNEARTH's Darkness In The Light - July 5th, 2011

Happy 3rd

ABBATH’s Outstrider – July 5th, 2019

3TEETH’s Metawar - July 5th, 2019

BULLET’s Live - July 5th, 2019

ELLEFSON’s Sleeping Giants - July 5th, 2019

IMMORTAL BIRD’s Thrive On Neglect - July 5th, 2019

TURILLI / LIONE RHAPSODY’s Zero Gravity (Rebirth And Evolution) - July 5th, 2019

