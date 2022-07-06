Today In Metal History 🤘 July 6th, 2022🤘 QUIET RIOT, SAXON, HEART, RATT, GREAT WHITE

July 6, 2022, 22 minutes ago

news heavy metal quiet riot heart ratt saxon

Today In Metal History 🤘 July 6th, 2022🤘 QUIET RIOT, SAXON, HEART, RATT, GREAT WHITE

The band's only #1 Heavy Birthdays

Happy 70th
Graham Oliver (SAXON) - July 6th, 1952
Founding guitarist for SAXON from 1979 (Saxon) until 1995 (Dogs Of War)

Happy 73rd
Michael Shrieve - (SANTANA, HSAS) - July 6th, 1949

Happy 70th
Jesse Harms (SAMMY HAGAR, REO SPEEDWAGON) - July 6th, 1952

Heavy Releases

Happy 50th
EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER’S Trilogy - July 6th, 1972

Happy 37th
HEART's Heart - July 6th, 1985
The band's only #1 album in the US and only #1 single with "These Dreams". 

Happy 36th
QUIET RIOT's QR III - July 6th, 1986
The last time QUIET RIOT hit the Billboard charts in the US.

Happy 23rd 
DOKKEN’s The Very Best Of Dokken - July 6th, 1999 
GREAT WHITE’s Can’t Get There From Here - July 6th, 1999
RATT's Ratt - July 6th, 1999
AGALLOCH’s Pale Folklore – July 6th, 1999

Happy 13th
THE PROJECT HATE’s The Lustrate Process - July 6th, 2009
THE TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXPERIENCE’s Danza III: The Series Of Unfortunate Events - July 6th, 2009

Happy 12th
HELSTAR’s Rising From The Grave - July 6th, 2010
VALKYRIE’s Man Of Two Visions - July 6th, 2010
A PLEA FOR PURGING’s The Marriage Of Heaven And Hell - July 6th, 2010

Happy 11th
CHTHONIC’s Takasago Army – July 6th, 2011



Featured Audio

MEXICAN APE-LORD - “Keep Hammering”

MEXICAN APE-LORD - “Keep Hammering”

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

Latest Reviews